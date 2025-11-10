The world’s cutest sheep are flocking to the Royal A&P Show

More than 50 Valais Blacknose sheep attending the Royal A&P Show in Christchurch this week

It’s really pleasing to see so many registered studs taking the time to show their sheep and promote the breed.” — Karen Thompson

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 50 Valais Blacknose sheep will be participating in the Royal A&P Show being held in Christchurch on 13 – 15 November. Sheep judging will take place in the sheep pavilion on Thursday and the Valais will be on display for the remainder of the show.These distinctively characteristic sheep with their shaggy fleeces and huge horns attract a lot of attention. Public interest means lots of questions and the breeders are keen to share plenty of information.“It’s really pleasing to see so many registered studs taking the time to show their sheep and promote the breed. It shows the growing interest in genetic diversity and how new breeds like the Valais Blacknose can complement New Zealand’s strong sheep-farming heritage,” said NZ Valais Blacknose Sheep Society Chair, Karen Thompson.Valais Blacknose originate from Switzerland and have only been in New Zealand since 2017. However the commitment of registered breeders in creating some excellent kiwi genetics has seen the number of studs exceed 220.More information on this rare breed of sheep can be found on the societies website at valaisblacknose.nz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.