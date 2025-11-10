X3 Sports and Legacy Sports Partner to Deliver a Modern, World-Class Fitness Experience in Canton

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X3 Sports today announced the opening of its newest facility in Canton, Georgia, developed in partnership with Legacy Sports. The 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art complex brings together two powerhouse brands in fitness and sports performance, combining X3’s proven adult and youth martial arts and fitness programs with Legacy Sports’ leading youth performance training.The collaboration enables both organizations to serve a broader segment of the Canton community, from young athletes building strength and confidence to adults pursuing their health and wellness goals.“This partnership with Legacy Sports represents our shared commitment to empowering people of all ages to unlock their full potential physically, mentally, and personally,” said Mike Littrel, CEO of X3 Sports. “Together, we’re creating a space in Canton where athletes and everyday warriors can train, grow, and become the best version of themselves.”The new Canton facility features X3 Sports’ full range of programming, including boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, group fitness, and personal training. Members can expect expert-led classes, modern training equipment, and personalized coaching in acommunity-centered environment.“We’re thrilled to partner with X3 Sports to bring a unique fitness and training experience to Canton,” said Dustin Chovanic, Owner & CEO at Legacy Sports. “This partnership bridges youth athletic development and adult fitness under one roof, empowering our community to stay active, connected, and healthy at every stage of life.”X3 Sports Canton provides a comprehensive fitness environment. The facility is built to support members of all ages and experience levels, reflecting X3’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, motivating, and results-driven community.The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening at an Open House on Saturday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. Guests can tour the facility, meet the teams, and learn more about available programs and services. The event will take place at 60 Waleska Street, Canton, GA 30114.About X3 SportsFounded in 2007 in Marietta, Georgia, X3 Sports has expanded to multiple locations, including Inman Park, Marietta, North Marietta, West Midtown, Athens, and now Canton. Each facility offers small group training, martial arts instruction, and community-based fitness, with more than 500 classes monthly across disciplines such as kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.Learn more at x3sports.com.About Legacy SportsLegacy Sports helps athletes and fitness enthusiasts reach their peak performance through advanced facilities, expert coaching, and youth development programs. The organization focuses on technical skill, strength, and confidence for youth athletes of all levels.Learn more at https://legacysportcomplex.com/

