Job Announcement: State's Attorney - Billings County

Billings County State’s Attorney

Full job description

The State's Attorney is an appointed position that is responsible for the prosecution of all criminal and juvenile cases as well as providing legal representation to Billings County regarding civil matters. This position reports to the Board of County Commissioners. Salary commensurate with experience.

Essential Job Functions

Comply with NDCC Chapter 11-16. https://ndlegis.gov/cencode/t11c16.pdf .

https://ndlegis.gov/cencode/t11c16.pdf . Attend the District Court and conduct, on behalf of the State, all prosecutions for public offenses. This includes going through all criminal investigations/cases and determine what may not merit prosecution.

Attends and represents Billings County in various courtroom proceedings, such as bond hearings, pre-trial hearings, suppression hearings, bench trials, and jury trials.

Drafts and files motions, briefs, and other pleadings.

Reviews law enforcement records and prepares criminal charging documents.

Consults with law enforcement personnel regarding investigations and legal procedures.

Advise law enforcement on how to follow various constitutional requirements and protections.

Act as legal adviser to the Board of County Commissioners, attend all commission meetings, provide clear and comprehensive legal advice, and oppose all claims and actions against the county.

Act as legal advisor to Roughrider North Human Service Zone.

Institute proceedings on behalf of the Roughrider North Human Service Zone. This includes juvenile deprivation, juvenile delinquents, and unruly juveniles.

Advise elected and appointed county officials on human resource issues and processes.

Interpret and apply municipal, state, and federal laws.

Draft, review, and negotiate contracts, agreements, and other case resolutions.

Review and advise the Board of County Commissioners and County Planning and Zoning Board on permit applications as well as other county planning and zoning matters.

Initiate any civil or criminal asset forfeitures on behalf of the county.

Institute proceedings under chapter 25-03.1 for mental health involuntary commitment proceedings.

Must be available to provide on-call legal assistance outside of regular work hours.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

License to practice law in North Dakota.

Must be a member in good standing with the North Dakota State Bar Association.

Job Type: Professional series. The selected attorney will be expected to enter into a formal contract with the county.

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Schedule:

As required by the Billings County Commission

Ability to Commute:

Medora, ND 58645 (Required)

Work Location:

In person, or as required by the Billings County Commission

Qualified applicants should send resume and qualifications to P.O. Box 168, Attention: Billings County Commission Chairman Dean Rodne, Medora, ND 58645 or by email to deanrodne@gmail.com . Any questions regarding this position, can email or call Dean at 701-872-6599. Resumes will be accepted until November 21, 2025 or until the position is filled. Billings County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, negotiate terms, or request additional information. Billings County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.