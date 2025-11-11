Legendary Statler Brothers Hits Take the Stage: World Premiere Musical Debuts October 2026

Heartwarming Statler Brother Tribute 'Some I Wrote' Premieres in Hometown, Featuring Timeless Hits and Stories. Adapted from the book by Don Reid.

STAUNTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENANARTS ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE STATLER BROTHERS MUSICALLocal talent develops new production sharing the stories behind legendary songsShenanArts will present the world premiere of the new musical, Some I Wrote: A Musical Story of the Songs of The Statler Brothers , in October of 2026. The show is based on the book “The Music of The Statler Brothers : An Anthology” by The Statler Brothers’ songwriter and lead singer, Don Reid, and is being adapted for the stage by Jeff McDaniel and Cori McDaniel.“We’re honored to serve as the host for the development, workshop, and world premiere of Some I Wrote,” said Matt Parrish, Artistic Director of ShenanArts, “particularly here in Staunton, a place that is synonymous with The Statler Brothers. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”Following a similar structure to the original book, the musical will focus on the stories and memories behind the development of some of The Statler Brothers’ biggest hits as well as some of their lesser known tunes. It will feature an ensemble cast who will all take on sharing Don Reid’s first-hand accounts of the behind the scenes moments and perform the songs with the Statlers’ classic country-gospel harmonies.“As a lifetime Statler Brothers fan, I was honored to receive the blessings of Don Reid and his family to adapt his insightful book for the stage,” said Jeff McDaniel, who will also direct the show. “I am excited the musical will be able to premiere in their hometown and pay homage to their enduring legacy.”Some I Wrote will also feature orchestrations by Eric Hedrick and vocal arrangements by Sam Kauffman. The cast is slated to feature local favorites Sandi Belcher, George Coffey, Brittany Frye, Rachel Green, Brent Hull, Sam Kauffman, Kathy Lafon, Cori McDaniel, Matt Parrish, and Matt Wallace.Hailing from the Shenandoah Valley, The Statler Brothers: Harold Reid, Phil Balsley, Lew Dewitt, Jimmy Fortune, and Don Reid, were the premier group in country music for nearly forty years. Their original harmonies, sense of humor, and lyrical style of writing highlighted a career that led them to the top of the music charts countless times and earned the group inductions into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. They are considered the most awarded act in the history of country music including three Grammy awards and nine CMA awards. Their television series, The Statler Brothers Show ran for seven years on TNN, The Nashville Network, and remained the number one show on the network for its entire run.Some I Wrote: A Musical Story of the Songs of The Statler Brothers will debut at ShenanArts October 15-18 and 22-25, 2026. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.