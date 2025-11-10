Xtel Launches CIO Program to Simplify Cybersecurity

Xtel

Fully managed solution addresses critical compliance, insurance readiness, and operational resiliency challenges for businesses, schools, and municipalities.

Security does not have to be complicated or expensive. Our CIO Program acts as the partner, the ‘CIO for the CIO’, so that internal teams can focus on mission, rather than chasing alerts.” — Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial Officer

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtel Communications, a national network-owner and managed services provider with over 30 years of experience, today announced the launch of its new CIO Program . A fully managed cybersecurity foundation designed for organizations that face “CIO-level” responsibilities but are operating with a lean IT team and often without a formal Chief Information Officer.In today’s threat environment, commercial businesses and organizations in education, healthcare and local government are under pressure to deliver on three critical imperatives:• Compliance: Satisfy CIPA, FERPA, HIPAA and cyber-insurance mandates.• Insurance readiness: Demonstrate continuous monitoring, incident response and patching to maintain favorable underwriting.• Operations resiliency: Ensure daily systems, communications and services remain available, secure and efficient.Most businesses, school districts, clinics and agencies do not have large internal teams dedicated to cybersecurity oversight, yet the risk, liability and exposure are very real. Xtel’s CIO Program addresses these gaps by delivering an outcome-based architecture that works from day one, without adding fragmented tools, multiple vendors or new internal headcount.Key components of the program include:• 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with active monitoring, triage and guided remediation.• Managed Email Security to guard against phishing, malware and business email compromise.• Vulnerability Scanning & Patching that identifies and prioritizes risks, closes known exposures on a defined cadence.• An Integrated Incident Response Program to meet cyber-insurance requirements and reduce premiums.With these services fully integrated, the CIO Program delivers an enterprise-grade security posture that is simple to consume and budget-friendly. It is built to help organizations maintain uptime, meet audit requirements and protect people, data and mission-critical services.“Security does not have to be complicated or expensive,” said Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial Officer at Xtel. “Every organization has CIO responsibilities today. The question is, who is helping carry that burden? Our CIO Program acts as the partner, the ‘CIO for the CIO’ so that internal teams can focus on mission, rather than chasing alerts.”Why it matters• For businesses: Small and mid-sized companies face the same cybersecurity and continuity challenges as large enterprises, but without dedicated IT security teams. They need a single, trusted partner who can consolidate communications, network management, and cyber defense, reducing complexity while protecting operations, data, and customer trust.• For K-12 education: Districts serving students and staff must satisfy CIPA and FERPA, deliver secure communications and maintain continuity of instruction, while often operating with lean IT teams.• For healthcare practices: Even mid-sized offices face HIPAA, ransomware risks and cyber-insurance scrutiny, and need a simple way to demonstrate controls and maintain clinical operations.• For municipalities and local government: Public-facing services and networks are under threat, governments need one partner that owns the network, manages the security stack and supports citizen-services uptime.Xtel Communications brings over three decades of operational history, infrastructure ownership across key markets, and a track record of helping institution-level customers stay protected, connected and compliant. With the CIO Program, Xtel expands its role as a full-lifecycle partner, from voice and connectivity to cybersecurity and managed detection.About Xtel CommunicationsFounded in 1994, Xtel Communications is a privately-owned competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) regulated under the FCC and state BPU rules. With data centers in Philadelphia, Newark, Baltimore and Plano, Xtel owns and operates its network, delivering voice, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions at scale. Xtel serves more than 50 % of New Jersey public school districts and holds national purchasing contracts via ESCNJ and PEPPM. The company delivers network uptime of 99.999% and average customer tenure exceeding seven years.For more information about the CIO Program or to schedule a consultation, visit xtel.net, contact sales@xtel.net or call 856-596-4000.Media Contactpress@xtel.net

