Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Mac Raises Awareness About Health Risks of Hair Chemical Exposure

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Melanye Maclin, M.D., known as "Dr. Mac," continues her 15-year mission to educate the public about the serious health effects of hair chemicals from relaxers and permanent/semi-permanent dyes. As CEO and R&D Dermatologist for Innovative Hair Technology, Inc., Dr. Mac has been at the forefront of addressing how unprotected scalp exposure to these chemicals can lead to significant health concerns.

Dr. Mac's expertise in dermatology and passion for education have made her a sought-after expert across multiple media platforms, including The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Radio One, FOX DC news, and appearances in Chris Rock's Good Hair Film. She also served as Medical Director for Hype Hair magazine for 20 years.

According to Dr. Mac's research and observations, when hair chemicals come into contact with unprotected scalp, they can result in hair loss and deeply absorb into the blood supply, releasing endocrine-disrupting chemicals that lead to hormone disruption. The adverse health effects she has identified include early menses and puberty before age 10, uterine fibroids, early hysterectomy before age 40, infertility, and various cancers including breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer.

As a pioneer in the field of internal nutrition for hair and skin health, Dr. Mac introduced the concept of using internal nutrients to improve hair and skin from within to the U.S. market. She launched Viviscal hair supplements from Finland into the U.S. in 1999 and has since developed her own line of specialty hair and skin supplements through Innovative Hair Technology, Inc., including BellaNutri for women (launched in 2004) and BeauNutri for men (launched in 2008).

Dr. Mac's product development expertise extends beyond her own company. She served as lead R&D Dermatologist for L'Oreal Garnier Fructis 'Triple Nutrition' hair products, demonstrating her commitment to advancing hair care science across the industry.

The company has recently expanded its product line with the launch of BellaBeau Skin Tightening HIS/HERS face and neck serum, adding to their comprehensive approach to hair and skin health through both internal supplements and topical treatments.

Dr. Mac is available for media interviews to discuss the harsh health effects of hair chemicals and the importance of scalp protection during chemical hair treatments. Her extensive media experience includes appearances on Two Funny Mamas with Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley, WHUR Daily Drum, WHUT Rock Newman, Sister 2 Sister, and contributions to 50 Cent's website.

About Dr. Melanye Maclin and Innovative Hair Technology, Inc.

Dr. Melanye Maclin, M.D., known as "Dr. Mac," is a celebrity dermatologist and CEO of Innovative Hair Technology, Inc. With a passion for educating the masses on skin and hair health through multi-media, she has appeared on numerous television and radio programs and served as Medical Director for Hype Hair magazine for 20 years. Dr. Mac pioneered the use of internal nutrients for hair and skin improvement in the U.S. market and has developed specialty supplements including BellaNutri for women, BeauNutri for men, and the new BellaBeau Skin Tightening serum line. She has been a leading voice on the health effects of hair chemicals for over 15 years.

