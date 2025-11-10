Construct CRM Announces Partnership with Spec Building Materials, Expansion into Texas, Florida

Construct CRM x SPEC

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , a leading provider of e-commerce solutions for building products distributors, has announced a partnership with SPEC Building Materials Corp. (“SPEC”), one of the largest independent roofing and building materials distributors in the U.S. This partnership enables SPEC to launch its own private-label CRM in Spring 2026, powered by Construct CRM, providing thousands of contractors across 44 locations in 12 states with access to a free CRM to run their business, along with convenient online material ordering from SPEC. The CRM will be 100% free with access for entire teams, no minimum spend required, and unlimited free training included.“We’re excited to team up with Construct CRM and deliver these powerful, no-cost CRM tools to our customers at SPEC,” said Doug Stevenson, CEO of SPEC. “This partnership supports our commitment to providing lasting value, quality products, and extraordinary customer service as a solutions partner—especially in commercial and residential roofing, where this CRM will greatly help project planning and execution for independent commercial and residential roofing contractors.”The partnership expands the reach of Construct CRM’s free white-label CRM platform in the roofing and exterior trades to nearly a dozen independently owned building products distributors with more than 140 branches across the United States, who combined service more than 25% of all US roofing contractors.Key features of SPEC CRM will include:• Digital Estimating with Good, Better, Best Options• Lead & Project Management• Roof Measurements & Eagleview Integration• Discount Payment Processing• Access to 170+ Homeowner Financing Offers• 24/7/365 Material Quoting & 1-Click Ordering• Automatically Create Invoices• Track Material Orders 24/7/365• Can sync leads with other CRMs and lead sources“This partnership will give contractors in Texas and Florida, two of the largest roofing markets in the country, access to our technology for the first time. When our South Florida-based team commutes to the office every morning we see SPEC trucks out making deliveries.” said Santo Leo, CEO and Co-Founder of Construct CRM. “As a Florida-based technology startup we are very excited to partner with SPEC and help empower their contractors, especially those in Florida where SPEC has 11 locations, including one near of headquarters in Delray Beach.”About SPECFor over fifty years, SPEC Building Materials Corporation has been committed to the growth and retention of loyal customers while strengthening its position as the preferred supplier of building materials to roofing, siding, and home improvement contractors. The company stands firm behind its mission to provide lasting value, quality products, and extraordinary customer service. SPEC Building Materials… Your Solutions Partner. With 44 locations across 12 states, SPEC serves construction professionals nationwide, providing a wide range of products, including roofing, siding, and related materials. The company is known for its commitment to customer service, expert product knowledge, and strong partnerships with leading manufacturers.About Construct CRMConstruct CRM provides E-Commerce as a Service for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Construct CRM partners with distributors to empower their contractor customers and bring seamless, scalable e-commerce solutions to the building products and materials industry. Construct CRM licenses its software to distributors internationally across all trades including exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and other trades. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

