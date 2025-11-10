Sperity Health Names David Perez Chief Commercial Officer as Demand Surges for Proactive Care and Risk Mitigation

Simplified Sperity Health Member Portal Showing Your Progress and Bio Age

New appointment strengthens commercial engine as employers seek cost effective strategies to reduce disease risks, improve productivity, and enhance retention.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sperity Health, a proactive, physician-led longevity and risk-mitigation platform operating at the forefront of Medicine 3.0 (a framework coined by Dr. Peter Attia), today announced the appointment of David Perez as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Perez unifies the company’s commercial strategy, employer distribution, member engagement systems, and clinical operations to support national expansion and measurable healthspan improvement.

Demand for proactive healthcare and longevity optimization has accelerated as employers confront rising costs associated with growing risk of chronic disease, increased absenteeism, and record healthcare premiums. Sperity Health’s physician-led model identifies risk vectors years earlier than traditional care, giving organizations a new lever for cost containment, workforce resilience, and improved claims experience. Recent data underscores the urgency:

• 60% of U.S. adults live with at least one chronic condition (CDC, 2024)

• Employer healthcare premiums are increasing at a rate of at least 7.3% year-over-year (KFF Employer Health Benefits Report, 2025)

• Dementia-related costs are projected to triple by 2030 (Alzheimer’s Association, 2024)

• Only 5% of adults receive all recommended high-priority preventive services (CDC Prevention Status Report, 2023)

Signals of a Market Shift

“We are entering a new era in which prevention outperforms treatment—clinically and financially,” said Dr. Grant Zarzour, Founder & CEO of Sperity Health. “David’s experience operationalizing scalable growth platforms will accelerate our expansion while protecting the personalized, physician-led care our members rely on. Employers are now realizing that prevention is a business strategy—not a perk.”

Perez joins at a strategic inflection point as Sperity Health expands employer longevity programs, medical partner integrations, and consumer memberships across Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Nashville, and Mobile—with national rollout planned over the next 18 months.

“The future of healthcare belongs to organizations capable of pairing deep diagnostics with empathetic, continuous medical guidance,” said Perez. “Sperity Health’s Medicine 3.0 approach enables employers to mitigate risk trajectories years earlier while empowering members to unlock more years and live more life. My role is to scale that impact without sacrificing personalization.”

A Category Built for Risk Forecasting, Not Crisis Response

Sperity Health’s flagship Proactive Health Platform integrates:

• Advanced biomarker panels & biological age scoring

• Cognitive health screening

• Continuous glucose monitoring

• VO₂ max testing for cardiovascular optimization

• Physician-led interpretation guided by the latest clinical research

• Wearable-integrated behavioral coaching

This precision prevention model identifies risk vectors for cardiovascular disease, cancer, and cognitive decline before symptoms emerge—improving outcomes and your bottom line.

Employer Impact: Risk Mitigation With Measurable Outcomes

Employees enrolled in Sperity Health’s tiered longevity programs see modeled improvements in:

• 30–45% reduction in long-term cardiovascular risk indicators (via blood biomarkers, VO₂ patterns, and metabolic markers)

• 20–30% reduction in modifiable cancer risk factors (via screening cadence and environmental exposure coaching)

• 25–40% reduction in dementia risk trajectories (via cognitive load training, aerobic programming, and sleep-recovery protocols)

Programs are designed to be benefits-compliant, claims-neutral, and tax-efficient; thereby increasing utilization of existing employer benefits and improving retention.

“Healthier people build healthier companies,” said Zarzour. “Our physician-led longevity platform reduces risk, increases engagement, and improves productivity.”

About David Perez

Perez brings two decades of experience spanning private-equity operations, transactional finance, enterprise digital transformation, and complex systems integration.

• Former President & COO leading the operational scaling of CARROLL to $8B AUM

• Led the sale of the CARROLL platform to The RMR Group in 2023

• SVP & Head of Residential at The RMR Group

• Former Slalom, Houlihan Lokey, and Ernst & Young

His expertise in revenue system design, capital efficiency, data-driven strategy, behavioral engagement, and operational discipline is core to Sperity Health’s national expansion. As Chief Commercial Officer, Perez will unite storytelling, analytics, and physician-led personalization to position Sperity Health as the national leader in Medicine 3.0, preventive diagnostics, and longevity-as-a-benefit.

About Sperity Health

Sperity Health provides proactive, physician-guided longevity programs that integrate advanced diagnostics, expert medicalinterpretation, behavioral coaching, and continuous guidance to extend healthspan. Built on the principles of Medicine 3.0, Sperity Health focuses on prevention, optimization, and risk mitigation—unlocking more years and enabling members to live more life.

Whether you’re optimizing performance, preventing decline, or supporting employees at scale, Sperity Health meets members where they are with a plan built around their body, lifestyle, and goals.

About Sperity Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.