‘The Secrets of Global Sales’ Hits #1 on Amazon, Revealing Proven Strategies for Companies Expanding Internationally

New international business book hits #1 on Amazon

After years of enabling companies to succeed globally, we’re sharing what’s proven to work: combining genuine cultural connection with smart, aligned operations.” — Wendy Mackenzie Pease

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'The Secrets of Global Sales,' the latest international business book by Wendy MacKenzie Pease and Hannah Feldman Pentz, has reached #1 Bestseller status on Amazon.In a world where cross-border collaboration defines growth, businesses must adapt communication strategies to new audiences, languages, and regulations. 'The Secrets of Global Sales' draws on decades of real-world experience helping organizations expand and succeed in international markets.The book offers a clear roadmap for sustainable global growth, guiding organizations in industries such as industrial manufacturing, CPG, medical devices, government, and education. It powerfully demonstrates how accurate translation and localization drive ROI and reduce costly errors in product launches, documentation, and marketing campaigns.“Companies that neglect cultural nuance and clear communication often lose deals or damage relationships,” said Wendy MacKenzie Pease, President of Rapport International and co-author of 'The Secrets of Global Sales.' “This book helps leaders build authentic, lasting partnerships — not just transactions.”The book also explores how businesses can compete globally amid reshoring trends and shifting supply chains, offering practical examples and repeatable frameworks.Key topics include:- Preventing translation errors that delay product launches or approvals- Building trust with distributors and overseas partners- Applying cross-cultural selling frameworks- Balancing AI tools with human expertise for high-stakes communicationAvailability:'The Secrets of Global Sales' is available through the Rapport International website and on Amazon. Early readers praise its actionable insights, practical case studies, and industry relevance. For more information, visit www.RapportTranslations.com/books About the Authors:Wendy Mackenzie Pease is the Owner and President of Rapport International, a Boston-based language services company that provides high-quality, culturally adapted translation and interpreting services. She is a frequent speaker on global marketing, cultural intelligence, and multilingual strategy. She is the author of the book 'The Language of Global Marketing' and the host of 'The Global Marketing Show' podcast.Hannah Feldman Pentz is a marketing strategist and communications expert who helps global brands connect authentically with audiences worldwide. She has created and implemented strategic communication plans for leading global management consultancies, business-to-business organizations, and nonprofits.

