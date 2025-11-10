Omni~View Acquires BoxedUp Inc. to Expand SaaS Innovation for the Portable and Rental Industry

Omni~View, the leading provider of SaaS for the portable storage and rental industries, announced its acquisition of BoxedUp Inc.

This acquisition positions us to deliver on the promise to help our customers work smarter, live better, and grow.” — Joe Ellickson

MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni~View , the leading provider of SaaS for the portable storage and rental industries, today announced its acquisition of BoxedUp Inc., an e-commerce platform for rental bookings and online storefronts. The transaction strengthens Omni~View’s ability to deliver integrated solutions for blue-collar businesses that rely on heavy physical assets, logistics, and service-driven operations.Omni~View, officially registered as Incisive Computing Solutions, Inc., has served the portables industry for over 20 years, supporting operators of shipping containers, storage boxes, trailers, roll-off dumpsters, and portable sanitation equipment. The company’s suite helps hundreds of customers across North America streamline purchasing, track inventory with pinpoint accuracy, manage customers and quotes, dispatch drivers, handle billing and e-sign, and more. Omni~View employs or directly contracts 25 team members, primarily based in Minnesota and Wisconsin.BoxedUp Inc. is an emerging leader in rental e-commerce. Founded by former Amazon leaders and engineers, the company enables rental businesses to launch online storefronts, automate quotes, and manage bookings, inventory, and logistics from a single platform. The company has raised approximately $5.15 million in funding, led by several investors, including Slauson & Co., Lavrock Ventures, and Collab Capital.“Together, Omni~View and BoxedUp bring unmatched strength to blue-collar businesses who keep that world moving. Operators deserve technology that simplifies their work, not adds to it. This acquisition positions us to deliver on the promise to help our customers work smarter, live better, and grow,” said Joe Ellickson, CEO of Omni~View. “The alignment was natural; both Omni~View and BoxedUp help companies on the move,” Ellickson continued. “Whether it’s containers, trailers, dumpsters, portable toilets, or production equipment, we’ve served the same hardworking operators from different angles. Now we’ll be doing it together.”A Shared Mission: To Help Operators Work SmarterThe acquisition of BoxedUp reinforces Omni~View’s long-standing mission: “We handle the tech, you handle your time.” By uniting operations management and rental e-commerce, the combined platform will enable operators to:- Increase efficiency through automated bookings, dispatch, and billing.- Enhance visibility into inventory, drivers, and customer communications.- Deliver better customer experiences with online storefronts and instant quotes.- Grow confidently with tools built specifically for portable storage, sanitation, and rental-asset businesses.“Omni~View has set the standard for operational excellence in dispatch, asset tracking, and billing,” said Donald Boone, Founder and CEO of BoxedUp. “Combining that depth with BoxedUp’s modern rental commerce experience means our customers gain a complete solution from back-office to online checkout, built for the industries we serve.”About Omni~ViewOmni~View (Incisive Computing Solutions, Inc.) is a Minneapolis-based SaaS company dedicated to serving operators in the portable storage, sanitation, and rental industries. For more than 20 years, Omni~View has helped customers streamline operations from purchasing to billing with tools designed to save time and simplify workflows.Learn more at www.omni-view.com About BoxedUp Inc.BoxedUp Inc. is a Seattle-based e-commerce platform that empowers rental equipment operators to launch online storefronts and automate booking, inventory, and delivery processes. Founded by Amazon alumni, BoxedUp raised $5.15 million in venture funding to date and serves a growing base of rental companies across North America.Learn more at www.tryboxedup.com

