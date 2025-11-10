Atlanta’s Box of Zeal Announces Brand Relaunch With Expanded Corporate Gifting & Promotional Product Solutions

Celebrating 5 years of intentional gifting, connection, and growth at Box of Zeal

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Box of Zeal Gift Co., a premium gifting company founded in 2020, announces today the relaunch of its brand with expanded services, a refreshed website, and an in person celebration event in Atlanta on November 14, 2025.

Marking its fifth anniversary, Box of Zeal enters a new era of growth and creativity reaffirming its commitment to helping businesses create meaningful connections through thoughtfully curated gifts, branded promotional products, and custom gifting portals.

Originally known for its build a box platform and curated ready to ship gift boxes, Box of Zeal now offers comprehensive solutions for corporate gifting, client appreciation, employee recognition, event swag, and nationwide fulfillment. With the updated website, companies can browse curated collections, request quotes, and explore tailored gifting programs designed to make gifting effortless and impactful.

“We built Box of Zeal to take the stress out of gifting while elevating the experience for both the giver and the recipient,” said Norayi, Co-Founder of Box of Zeal. “This relaunch reflects not only how much we’ve grown since 2020 but also how deeply we’ve listened to our clients. As we celebrate five years in business, our mission remains the same, that is to help brands connect, celebrate, and show appreciation through elevated thoughtfully designed gifting experiences.”

The Relaunch Celebration, taking place on November 14, 2025 in Atlanta, will also commemorate Box of Zeal’s fifth anniversary. The event will showcase the company’s expanded offerings, featuring interactive gifting displays, live demonstrations of the new online features, and curated collections designed to inspire HR leaders, event planners, marketing professionals, and corporate teams.

Box of Zeal has become known for blending creativity with logistics. With bulk fulfillment, nationwide shipping, and white glove service, the company ensures that every gift whether one or one thousand arrives beautifully packaged and on time. As part of its mission, Box of Zeal continues to partner with trusted vendors and small businesses to source unique products that celebrate craftsmanship, culture, and connection.

Founded in Atlanta in 2020, Box of Zeal Gift Co. creates premium, curated gifting experiences for businesses, events, and special occasions. From curated ready to ship boxes to customized gifting portals, Box of Zeal helps organizations connect with employees, clients, and communities through thoughtful, branded gifts. Learn more at www.boxofzeal.com.

