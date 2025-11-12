New Book explores life through the eyes of a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Written by a Dog

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If Only I Could Tell ThemJust published this is a story told by a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Zak, about his life with his owners as seen from a height of 2 feet 6 inches. It is a heartwarming, witty, and surprisingly insightful journey told through the eyes of Zak-a Wheaten Terrier with stories to share and a soul full of wonder. This charming narrative gives readers a front-row seat to the inner world of a loyal companion whose experiences span from the sun-drenched adventures of California to the cozy landscapes of Maine.What sets this book apart is its unique point of view. Zak observes the world with an innocent confusion that is often humorous and sometimes surprisingly wise. His story is filled with love, joy, subtle lessons, and the unshakable bond between a dog and his humans. Through his eyes, everyday moments become meaningful reflections-offering laughter, warmth, and the kind of understanding only a pet can provide.This is more than a dog’s tale-it’s an exposé on the quiet dignity and emotional richness that animals experience but often cannot express. Zak brings readers closer to the silent language of pets and reminds us that behind every wagging tail is a soul with something to say.Michael Shocket413 429 5778

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.