Novorésumé Launches Free Enterprise-Grade ATS Checker to Empower Job Seekers

Novorésumé’s new tool offers resume feedback that combines applicant tracking system (ATS) compatibility with role-specific guidance.

What excites me most is that we're democratizing access to ATS optimization knowledge that was previously gatekept by expensive career coaches…we're giving job seekers a real competitive edge.” — Andrei Kurtuy

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novorésumé has revealed a free new tool that gives job seekers unprecedented insight into how their resumes are actually read by the applicant tracking systems (ATS) used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies. Information on the ATS checkers preventing 75% of qualified applicants from reaching an interview has been historically elusive and expensive, with many tools focusing only on keyword matching. Novorésumé’s new ATS Checker uses a five-category system, a partnership with ATS company Textkernel, and a unique experience-level based sorting mechanism to provide resume feedback that levels the playing field.“What excites me most is that we're democratizing access to ATS optimization knowledge that was previously gatekept by expensive career coaches…” said Andrei Kurtuy, Co-Founder and CMO of Novorésumé. “We're not just checking boxes; we're giving job seekers a real competitive edge.”What sets Novorésumé’s new ATS Checker apart from others, besides being free for all job seekers?It is the only model that adapts its resume feedback to five distinct experience levels (Student, Graduate, Intermediate, Senior, Freelancer)Job seekers can insert the job description and country of their desired role to obtain scores and feedback that is tailored to their precise needs.This new tool involves a collaboration with Textkernel, a real ATS text parser company, to balance technical ATS compatibility (like UTF-8 encoding and date consistency) with content quality (quantified achievements and action verbs) in results.A results overview is available to users within 60 seconds, and a more detailed report is provided for free with email submission.Job seekers can try Novorésumé’s new ATS Checker for free today at: novoresume .com/tools/ats-resume-checkerAbout Novorésumé:Novorésume is a resume building platform designed to help job seekers around the world find career success. With its research-backed resume templates, personalized feedback features, and innovative AI-supported tech, Novorésumé is actively helping over 16 million users land roles at top-tier companies like Apple, Tesla, Google. Novorésumé is a trusted source for job industry updates and expert advice, and also offers a “Career Blog” to support website users in their job search.

