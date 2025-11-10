Arbor Lodging Expands CALA Growth with Appointment of Christian Hutchinson as Director of Business Development

Christian Hutchinson - Director of Business Development @ Arbor Lodging

New leadership aligns with company’s presence in Mexico and expansion plans in the CALA region

Christian’s expertise in business development and his deep understanding of key markets in the Caribbean and Latin America make him an invaluable addition to our CALA leadership team.” — Vamsi Bonthala

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbor Lodging , a leading hotel management and investment company, proudly announces the addition of Christian Hutchinson as Director of Business Development - CALA to lead initiatives that advance Arbor Lodging’s strategic growth throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Hutchinson brings extensive experience in hospitality development, feasibility, and deal execution across the United States and CALA region—a background that directly supports Arbor Lodging’s continued growth in both established and emerging markets. Hutchinson will be jointly based out of South Florida and Arbor Lodging CALA’s head office in Mexico City.Throughout his career, Hutchinson has sourced, negotiated, and executed hotel management contracts across multiple regions, contributing to the expansion of diverse hospitality portfolios. His experience includes leading expansion strategies into CALA, structuring long-term hotel management agreements, and conducting financial underwriting and market valuations for large-scale hospitality collections. Hutchinson has successfully negotiated projects in Peru, Costa Rica, and Mexico, working closely with developers, private equity firms, and local investment groups.“Christian’s expertise in business development and his deep understanding of key markets in the Caribbean and Latin America make him an invaluable addition to our CALA leadership team.” said Vamsi Bonthala , Co-Founder and CEO of Arbor Lodging Partners.“His leadership will be instrumental as we grow our presence across the CALA region and continue our success in the U.S.”, said Sheenal Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Arbor Lodging Management.LOS CABOS MARKS ARBOR LODGING’S ENTRY INTO LATIN AMERICA’S LUXURY HOSPITALITY MARKETAs part of this strategic expansion, Arbor Lodging has been awarded its first project to operate a hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, marking the company’s entry into one of Latin America’s most dynamic tourism markets. Arbor Lodging will be bringing its renowned world-class service to one of the region’s most sought-after destinations, while also leveraging Arbor Lodging CALA team’s experience in the market. Details of the project will be announced at a later date.ARBOR LODGING’S MEXICO CITY OFFICE POWERS EXPANSION ACROSS CALASince establishing its fully functional Mexico City office over three years ago, Arbor Lodging has built the foundation for sustained growth throughout Mexico and the broader CALA region. With a dedicated local team and increasing market engagement, the company is now prepared to initiate conversations with property owners, developers, and investors seeking an experienced hospitality partner. Parties interested in learning more about Arbor Lodging’s services or exploring partnership opportunities may visit arborlodging.com or contact Christian Hutchinson directly at chutchinson@arborlodging.comABOUT ARBOR LODGING: Founded in 2006, Arbor Lodging is a widely recognized hotel investment and management company with a growing portfolio of resort, full-service, select-service, and lifestyle properties across the United States and CALA. With offices in Chicago and Mexico City, Arbor Lodging brings together the best of institutional investment expertise and hands-on operational excellence to create long-term value in the hospitality space. Through its investment platform, Arbor Lodging Partners acquires, develops, and repositions hotels, and also has a hotel credit platform through which it originates senior mortgage loans and preferred equity/mezzanine debt investments. Its management arm, Arbor Lodging Management, oversees operations for both owned and third-party properties, delivering tailored strategies, scalable technologies, and high-impact guest experiences. Arbor Lodging is an approved operator for major hotel brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and IHG Hotels & Resorts. The company has won both investment and operational awards and has been regularly recognized among the nation's top hotel owners and operators by numerous publications including Hotel Management Magazine and HOTELS Magazine.MEDIA CONTACT: Valente Ruiz – Director of Communications. vruiz@arborlodging.com +1 312-702-1949

