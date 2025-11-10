Homes For Our Troops announces 9th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction to raise funds for severely injured Veterans

Industry icons unite to raise funds to build specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

Bid on eBay between November 11th - 21st

MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) announces its 9th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction, an exciting campaign to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. This year’s event features an incredible lineup of celebrities, musicians, authors, and sports figures led by award-winning journalist, CNN anchor, and HFOT National Board Ambassador Jake Tapper, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and fellow National Board Ambassador Wynonna Judd, and acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney.“Homes For Our Troops is doing extraordinary work by providing life-changing, adapted homes to severely injured Veterans, helping them reclaim their independence and rebuild their lives,” adds George Clooney. “I’m truly honored to support this amazing cause and to headline this auction as it marks its ninth year.”Participants can make an impact by bidding on personal Zoom experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia to help Homes For Our Troops continue its critical work of restoring freedom and independence for our nation's most severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.“For the ninth consecutive year, I’m honored to host the Veterans Day Celebrity Auction for Homes For Our Troops. As a proud National Ambassador, it’s a privilege to help raise vital funds to provide severely injured post-9/11 Veterans with the specially adapted custom homes they need and deeply deserve," says Jake Tapper.Event Details:Who: Homes For Our Troops, hosted by Jake Tapper, Wynonna Judd and George ClooneyWhat: 9th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction to benefit post-9/11 severely injured VeteransWhere: Online at eBay.com/hfot When: Hosted on eBay, bidding for this special online 10-day event begins on Nov. 11, 2025 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST, and ends on Nov. 21, 2025 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST, at eBay.com/hfot.This year’s auction features over 100 exclusive items and experiences. A few of the celebrities, comedians, sports teams, authors, and musicians participating include: Ben Stiller, Chris Evans, Dave Matthews Band, Elizabeth Banks, Harlan Coben, Henry Winkler, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Bon Jovi, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Texas Rangers, plus many more!"I am privileged to serve as a National Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops and to return as a headliner for the Celebrity Auction. This extraordinary mission plays a vital role in restoring freedom and independence to the injured Veterans who have bravely served our nation. It is both an honor and a responsibility for us as Americans to stand behind them and show our unwavering support,” says Wynonna Judd."We are proud to mark the ninth annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction, led by HFOT National Board Ambassador Jake Tapper. This event represents not only an opportunity to raise critical funds, but also to bring heightened awareness to our mission of supporting severely injured post-9/11 Veterans,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “We are sincerely grateful to the many celebrities and public figures who lend their voices and influence, helping us shine a national spotlight on the importance of restoring freedom and independence to those who have sacrificed in service to our country."##About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries, including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, blindness, severe burns, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org About eBay for Charity:eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.3 billion has been raised for charity around the world by the eBay community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.