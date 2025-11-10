Shellee Howard Joins Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shellee Howard, founder and CEO of College Ready, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where she shares how faith, preparation, and purpose have shaped her leadership and mission to empower families through education.Next Level CEO is an educational show hosted by Daymond John that features handpicked CEOs, founders, and industry leaders who’ve built powerful brands and led with vision. From disruptive startups to billion-dollar empires, the series gives viewers a front-row seat to the real strategies, mindset shifts, and leadership moves behind business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Howard explores how aligning values with vision can transform both business and life, breaking down how integrity, service, and resilience turn education into a legacy-building movement.“True success is when purpose and preparation align,” said Howard.Shellee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/shellee-howard

