Nearshore Staffing Provider Lithium Launches Finance and MSP Specialized Squads

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithium, a nearshore staffing service provider connecting U.S. companies with Latin American tech talent, has launched two new specialized verticals in Finance and Accounting operations and Managed Service Provider support, expanding its established portfolio in IT engineering and Salesforce services.With a proven track record in IT staffing—its flagship service—and years of experience serving the Salesforce niche, Lithium now addresses critical hiring gaps across four key verticals. The newly launched Finance and MSP teams join the company's core IT and Salesforce offerings, each structured around pre-vetted professionals who work in U.S. time zones and integrate directly into client workflows within two to three weeks.According to recent labor market data, U.S. companies continue to face severe talent shortages in technical roles, with demand for hiring Salesforce specialists , cloud engineers, and finance professionals outpacing domestic supply. The nationwide shortage of certified public accountants has been particularly acute, with many firms unable to fill senior accounting positions locally.Lithium's model targets small to mid-sized companies and scaling startups that need to expand technical or operational capacity without the overhead costs and extended timelines associated with traditional U.S. hiring. The company operates on a time-and-materials basis, allowing clients to scale teams up or down based on project demands.The Salesforce vertical provides administrators, Apex developers, and solution architects for companies managing CRM implementations and integrations. The IT squad focuses on full-stack developers, QA automation engineers, DevOps specialists, and cloud infrastructure teams working across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.In Finance and Accounting, Lithium deploys GAAP-trained professionals including staff accountants, accounts payable and receivable specialists, payroll experts, and fractional controllers. The MSP services vertical supplies help desk support, network operations center engineers, systems administrators, and cybersecurity analysts to managed service providers facing client demand spikes."The U.S. tech sector has been dealing with a structural talent mismatch for years," said Rodrigo Silva, CEO at Lithium. "Companies need reliable access to skilled professionals who can contribute immediately, not after months of searching and onboarding. Our squads are built to solve that problem with people who understand startup pace and enterprise standards."Lithium's approach emphasizes cultural alignment and bilingual communication alongside technical vetting. The company sources talent primarily from Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, and Mexico, regions with established tech education systems and significant English proficiency among technical professionals.The firm has completed placements for clients including Salesforce consultancies, software development agencies, and manufacturers transitioning enterprise resource planning systems. One recent engagement involved deploying senior accountants to support a U.S.-based plastics manufacturer during an ERP migration from Dynamics AX to Dynamics 365.Beyond these structured verticals, Lithium's IT practice operates on a fully customized recruitment model. When clients require specific technical profiles or niche expertise, the team sources and vets candidates tailored to those exact requirements, ensuring each placement aligns with the project's technical stack and business objectives.Lithium competes in a growing nearshore staffing market that includes a variety of businesses. The company differentiates itself through vertical specialization and emphasis on squad-based engagements rather than individual contractor placements.The company is headquartered in Dover, Delaware, and operates recruiting operations across Latin America.About LithiumLithium is a nearshore staffing partner that connects U.S. companies with skilled professionals from Latin America across IT, Salesforce, Finance, and MSP verticals. The company provides pre-vetted talent working in aligned time zones for staff augmentation and project-based engagements.ContactLithium | Nearshore Development Hiring Solutionsinfo@lithium.com.uy3500 South Dupont HighwayDover, Delaware 19901lithiumsoft.com

