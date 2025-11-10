Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Celebrates Inspirational Leaders at 21st Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon

2025 Honorees of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Women of Distinction Luncheon

Sold-out event celebrates leadership, mentorship, and announces new Girl Scout DreamLab honoring the legacy of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

The Dallas County Girl Scout DreamLab, powered by Eddie Bernice Johnson, will stand as a living testament to her life of service” — Jennifer K. Bartkowski

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) hosted the 21st annual Women of Distinction Luncheon (WDL), a sold-out event that welcomed more than 900 guests to the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. This esteemed luncheon serves as a catalyst for change and a celebration of exceptional community leaders of all ages—where every moment is an opportunity to inspire and be inspired.Event co-chairs, Ellyce Lindberg and Bridget Moreno Lopez led the program honoring a diverse slate of prestigious honorees • Lifetime Achievement – Dr. Elba Garcia• Lifetime Champion – Sharon King• Women of Distinction – Shonn Brown and Connie O’Neill• Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout – Michael M. Boone• Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction – Clara Coppinger, Samantha Herrmann, and Prisha ThakurElena Sacca Smith moderated a candid Q&A with the three Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction, who shared insights on the challenges girls face today and the transformative impact of Girl Scouts in their lives.During her remarks, Jennifer K. Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX, spoke about reimagining the 113-year-old organization to be more inclusive and accessible for a new generation of girls through mobile programming and innovative Girl Scout DreamLab spaces. She highlighted the urgent challenges girls face and how Girl Scouts is uniquely positioned to help them thrive.In a surprise announcement, Bartkowski revealed that the Dallas County Girl Scout DreamLab, set to open in January 2026, will be named in honor of the late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson:“The Dallas County Girl Scout DreamLab, powered by Eddie Bernice Johnson, will stand as a living testament to her life of service—a place where her spirit will continue to inspire every girl who walks through those doors to dream big, aim high, and never stop leading.” Bartkowski said.Following lunch, the Real Talk. Real Women. roundtable featured both the Lifetime Achievement and Lifetime Champion honorees and this year’s Women of Distinction, sharing powerful insights on mentorship, overcoming fear of failure and impostor syndrome, and advice for women and girls striving to make an impact.At the end of the program, GSNETX announced it raised more than $40,000 at the event reaching their goal of over 500,000 in total. This includes a generous $30,000 matching gift from Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt. All funds raised during the luncheon will help GSNETX provide crucial programming for more than 19,000 girls in Northeast Texas.“Girl Scouts helps shape the hearts and minds of those who will grow up to change our world for the better, leading to a life of innovation, creativity and service to others,” said Bridget Moreno Lopez. Ellyce Lindberg adds, “When you invest in Girl Scouts, you are giving girls the confidence, leadership, and character they need to take on the challenges of life.”###Honoree Bios at www.gsnetx.org/wdl Photos at https://gsnetx.canto.com/b/I9RHL ###We Are Girl ScoutsWhether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves girls and adult volunteers across 32 counties. To change the workforce pipeline in STEM and meet the urgent need for female voices, engagement, and leadership in the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas opened the STEM Center of Excellence in 2018. The STEM Center is a 92-acre state-of-the-art camp just outside of Dallas where girls can experience programs in astronomy, robotics, coding, computer science, and more. Recently, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Board of Directors was recognized with the Dallas Business Journal's Outstanding Directors Award and received the Luminary Award from SMU's Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education and Human Development. Learn more at gsnetx.org or call 972-349-2400.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.