Safety First Professional Corporation Announces Strategic Growth Investment from SafetyCo Partners

Safety First Professional Corporation joins SafetyCo - combining WSIB & consulting expertise with digital innovation to deliver smarter, safer solutions across Ontario.

Safety First Professional Corporation joins SafetyCo, combining WSIB & consulting expertise with digital innovation to deliver smarter, safer workplaces.

This partnership strengthens our mission to create safer, healthier workplaces across Ontario through collaboration and innovation.” — Mary Marziano, President, Safety First Professional Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety First Professional Corporation Announces A Strategic Growth Investment from SafetyCo Partners , Accelerating Digital Innovation and Integrated Safety Growth Across OntarioSafety First Professional Corporation, an award-winning, Canadian-founded provider of occupational health and safety and WSIB management solutions, announced today a strategic growth investment from SafetyCo Partners, a leader in Integrated Safety Solutions across Canada.This partnership marks a significant milestone for Safety First, enabling the expansion of its industry-leading WSIB management and safety consulting services while introducing clients to a broader suite of Integrated Safety Solutions delivered through the SafetyCo Network.“The opportunity to continue supporting our clients while expanding our safety solutions through SafetyCo’s national platform allows us to elevate the way we serve workplaces across Ontario,” said Mary Marziano, President of Safety First Professional Corporation. “This partnership strengthens our ability to drive innovation and continue leading with purpose as a female-founded organization committed to safer, healthier workplaces.”Under the partnership, Safety First will maintain its independence and leadership under Marziano while gaining access to SafetyCo’s Center of Excellence (CoE) a shared resource engine providing expertise in technology, digital transformation, marketing, and operational strategy.“Mary and her team have long been recognized as pioneers in the safety industry,” said Jackie Hougham, Director of Innovation and Integration at SafetyCo Partners. “Their proven WSIB expertise and proactive consulting model have earned the trust of leading organizations across multiple sectors. Together, we’re empowering Safety First to scale faster and meet the growing demand for integrated, data-driven safety and environmental solutions under one unified banner.”The growth investment will be directed toward expanding service offerings - including a full safety training catalogue, advanced auditing and compliance services, and access to specialized site support such as Confined Space and Rescue Solutions. A major focus will also be placed on digital transformation, leveraging AI-driven insights and predictive analytics to optimize safety outcomes and claims management.“The combination of Safety First’s deep data history and SafetyCo’s digital innovation teams will create industry-first applications in WSIB analytics and proactive safety management,” added Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder of SafetyCo. “This investment isn’t just about growth - it’s about shaping the future of safety through technology.”This marks the first growth investment by SafetyCo Partners, following its majority investments in Safety Design Strategies (SDS), Industrial Safety Trainers, Mentor Safety Consultants, and ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services, as well as the recent launch of SafetyCo North serving Northern Ontario. Together, these companies represent over 160 safety professionals and more than 60,000 workers trained annually, positioning SafetyCo as Canada’s leading integrated safety solutions provider.About SafetyCo PartnersSafetyCo provides its clients with Integrated Safety Solutions, including best-in-class safety consulting, confined space rescue, industrial and construction safety training, site inspection, WSIB claims management, and safety officer placements.SafetyCo powers 6 companies in the marketplace: Safety Design Strategies, ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services, Industrial Safety Trainers, Mentor Safety Consultants, Safety First Professional Corporation, and SafetyCo North. They are all backed by the operational backbone of SafetyCo to deliver high quality services.SafetyCo is modernizing the health and safety sector with a full spectrum of Integrated Safety Solutions, all through one organization with deep expertise across the Physical, Occupational, Mental, and Environmental Total Safety Spectrum (POME™). Through its national Center of Excellence, SafetyCo delivers consistent, high-quality service, leveraging data, technology, and cross-functional expertise to advance safety confidence across industries. Since launching in 2022, SafetyCo has been recognized with multiple national safety awards, including Canadian Occupational Safety’s Top Women in Safety and 5-Star Safety Training Provider.About Safety First Professional CorporationFounded in 2005, Safety First Professional Corporation (“Safety First”) is a leading, full-service health and safety consulting firm specializing in occupational health and safety, WSIB claims management, and compliance solutions. With more than 500 clients served across Ontario, Safety First helps organizations foster safer workplaces through education, prevention, and expert consulting. Headquartered in Concord, Ontario, the company serves clients across the province.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.