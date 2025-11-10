Joe I. Zaid & Associates Funds New Training Cages for NASA Area Little League

PASADENA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe I. Zaid & Associates announced its support for a new training facility at NASA Area Little League (NALL), including upgraded batting and pitching cages that are already benefiting young players across the community.Following Hurricane Beryl, NALL leaders identified the need for dedicated cages to keep players developing safely and consistently. “When the league asked for help, we saw an opportunity to give back to the families who make this community special,” said attorney Joe Zaid . “As a NALL parent, I’ve seen firsthand how baseball teaches teamwork, resilience, and confidence. We’re proud to help provide a place where kids can grow on and off the field.”The new cages expand year‑round training options for players and coaches and strengthen NALL’s ability to serve more families in the Clear Lake/NASA area. Joe I. Zaid & Associates plans to continue supporting initiatives that create safe, healthy spaces for local youth athletics.About Joe I. Zaid & AssociatesJoe I. Zaid & Associates, PLLC is a Houston‑area personal injury law firm representing injured clients in Texas and across the nation. The firm offers free consultations and contingency‑fee representation. Offices are located in Pasadena (main), Houston–Downtown, Clear Lake, and Humble. Se Habla Español.

