CUSI Appoints Joe Kerby as Chief Technology Officer to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Technology Strategy

CUSI names Joe Kerby CTO to lead secure tech strategy and strengthen cybersecurity across its utility software solutions.

Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), a leading provider of utility billing and customer information systems, today announced the appointment of Joe Kerby as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic addition to the executive leadership team underscores CUSI’s continued commitment to investing in secure, scalable solutions for utilities nationwide.

With more than two decades of experience in technology leadership, application security, and risk advisory services, Joe will guide CUSI’s technology vision while ensuring that cybersecurity remains central to product development and organizational growth. His appointment reflects CUSI’s recognition that, as utilities face increasingly complex operational and cybersecurity challenges, relying solely on existing resources and consulting services is no longer enough.

As CTO, Joe will lead CUSI’s commitment to security-first innovation, overseeing the company’s technology strategy, ensuring secure product architecture, and embedding compliance and cybersecurity best practices across every solution. This role underscores CUSI’s dedication to delivering the most secure and reliable utility software solutions in the market.

“The addition of Joe Kerby to CUSI will ensure the future alignment of our technology and security initiatives with modern and ever-changing best practices. Joe is a great addition to our leadership team. I am excited about what we will accomplish together.” - Michael F. Guerriero, CEO

Joe previously served as CTO at Crux Security (formerly Jemurai), where he supported organizations with SOC 2 and NIST compliance, penetration testing, and enterprise-wide security training. He also has a long history with CUSI, having led Strategic Initiatives and Implementation earlier in his career while continuing to consult with the company on security and compliance efforts.

Joe holds both a BS and MS in Computer Science from Arkansas State University and has led technical teams on defense-related research for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. His unique blend of industry knowledge, cybersecurity expertise, and leadership positions him to drive CUSI’s dual mission of innovation and security.

About CUSI

Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) provides utility billing and customer information solutions to utilities across North America. With over 41 years of experience and more than 1,200 utility clients, CUSI delivers innovative, secure, and customer-focused technology that empowers utilities to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and protect critical data. CUSI is SOC 2 compliant and continues to lead the industry in secure, scalable utility software solutions.

