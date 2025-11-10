Tony Berenyi to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Berenyi, decorated war veteran, engineer, and founder of Berenyi Consulting, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leadership, disciplined execution, and how resilience fuels innovation and long-term success.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by celebrity entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Berenyi explores how vision, integrity, and disciplined leadership can transform both people and projects. He breaks down how the Berenyi Standards™—a set of values rooted in respect, excellence, and doing the job right— can create lasting impact through every decision and partnership. Viewers will walk away with practical lessons on turning ideas into momentum and leading with focus and honor.“Respect is earned. Success comes from doing what you say you’ll do—and doing it better than expected,” said Berenyi.Tony’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/tony-berenyi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.