Justices Announce Candidacy for Chief Justice Position

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers and Justice Jerrod Tufte have announced their candidacy for the position of Chief Justice.

To be eligible for the position, an individual must be a current supreme court justice. The chief justice is selected by a vote of the sitting supreme court and district court judges. The chief is appointed to a 5-year term or until that justice’s term on the supreme court expires, whichever comes first. The winner of the election is the individual who receives the majority of the votes cast.

Ballots were mailed on November 10th and will be opened on at 11 a.m. on December 10, 2025. The ballot count will be livestreamed: https://www.ndcourts.gov/chief-justice-elections

