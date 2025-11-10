Submit Release
Maryland Reports 2025 Early Deer Season Results

Deer hunting opportunities still abound for the rest of the year

Two bucks in a field in front of trees with fall colors

Photo by Reinhardt Sahmel, submitted to the 2017 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland hunters harvested 18,930 deer during the early portion of the 2025 archery and muzzleloader seasons. The harvest was an 8.1% decrease from last year’s official harvest of 20,592 deer for the same period.

The annual deer harvest fluctuates from year to year for a number of reasons, including hunter effort, weather conditions, availability of natural foods like acorns, disease outbreaks, and current population size of the herd. 

“Many areas saw an abundant acorn crop, which likely reduced deer movements, making deer less visible and harder to hunt,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director, Karina Stonesifer. “Though harvest is down compared to 2024, our 2025 harvest seems to be tracking close to what we have experienced in past seasons.”

Along with the annual deer firearm season, archery and muzzleloader deer hunting are essential components of the state’s deer management program and assist with controlling abundant deer populations across Maryland.

The two-month harvest included 9,984 deer taken during the archery season and 8,947 harvested during the October muzzleloader season. The archery harvest decreased by 19%, while the muzzleloader harvest increased 9% compared to the previous year. The sika deer harvest decreased 8% from 1,764 deer to 1,616 deer.

Multiple central and southern Maryland counties experienced significant outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease this summer and fall. As a result, the disease likely reduced local deer populations and may have contributed to the lower harvests in those areas.

Hunters harvested 793 deer on Sundays that were open to archery hunting, accounting for 8% of the total archery harvest.

Below are the total harvests for deer seasons from Sept. 5 through Oct. 31.:

Antlered

  

Antlerless

  

Total

  
 

2025

2024

%Change

  

2025

2024

%Change

  

2025

2024

%Change
Allegany

445

465

-4.3%

  

294

404

-27.2%

  

739

869

-15.0%
Anne Arundel

184

253

-27.3%

  

258

399

-35.3%

  

442

652

-32.2%
Baltimore

664

609

9.0%

  

993

970

2.4%

  

1,657

1,579

4.9%
Calvert

172

163

5.5%

  

204

284

-28.2%

  

376

447

-15.9%
Caroline

 

      

 

  

 

        
whitetail

182

167

9.0%

  

297

393

-24.4%

  

479

560

-14.5%
sika

1

0

*

  

0

0

*

  

1

0

*
Carroll

587

517

13.5%

  

804

845

-4.9%

  

1,391

1,362

2.1%
Cecil

406

345

17.7%

  

510

546

-6.6%

  

916

891

2.8%
Charles

260

340

-23.5%

  

335

490

-31.6%

  

595

830

-28.3%
Dorchester

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 
whitetail

144

110

30.9%

  

166

242

-31.4%

  

310

352

-11.9%
sika

789

805

-2.0%

  

648

732

-11.5%

  

1,437

1,537

-6.5%
Frederick

673

692

-2.7%

  

870

856

1.6%

  

1,543

1,548

-0.3%
Garrett

845

807

4.7%

  

481

563

-14.6%

  

1,326

1,370

-3.2%
Harford

383

392

-2.3%

  

578

644

-10.2%

  

961

1,036

-7.2%
Howard

281

222

26.6%

  

440

429

2.6%

  

721

651

10.8%
Kent

330

268

23.1%

  

332

412

-19.4%

  

662

680

-2.6%
Montgomery

334

371

-10.0%

  

640

624

2.6%

  

974

995

-2.1%
Prince George’s

128

203

-36.9%

  

142

318

-55.3%

  

270

521

-48.2%
Queen Anne’s

259

213

21.6%

  

406

501

-19.0%

  

665

714

-6.9%
St. Mary’s

274

290

-5.5%

  

323

479

-32.6%

  

597

769

-22.4%
Somerset

 

      

 

  

 

  

 

    
whitetail

140

135

3.7%

  

189

244

-22.5%

  

329

379

-13.2%
sika

10

9

*

  

3

4

*

  

13

13

*
Talbot

159

142

12.0%

  

171

254

-32.7%

  

330

396

-16.7%
Washington

631

626

0.8%

  

549

650

-15.5%

  

1,180

1,276

-7.5%
Wicomico

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 
whitetail

166

185

-10.3%

  

265

357

-25.8%

  

431

542

-20.5%
sika

70

94

*

  

49

65

*

  

119

159

*
Worcester

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 
whitetail

193

171

12.9%

  

227

238

-4.6%

  

420

409

2.7%
sika

14

25

*

  

32

30

*

  

46

55

*
Total

8,724

8,619

1.2%

  

10,206

11,973

-14.8%

  

18,930

20,592

-8.1%
*Small sample size    

