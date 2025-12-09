Submit Release
Maryland DNR Announces Opening Weekend Results from the 2025 Deer Firearm Season

Harvest down during opening weekend but DNR expects a firearms harvest similar to years past

Deer in woods during late fall

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 9,633 deer on the opening weekend of the 2025 firearm season from Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The opening weekend harvest decreased 11.5% from last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,889 deer. This was 7.2% lower than the 5-year average of 10,384 deer. 

The harvest total included 4,545 antlered and 4,771 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 160 antlered and 157 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 13.

Although the opening weekend firearms season deer harvest was down slightly, we expect the full firearms season harvest to be similar to years past,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season, the most popular deer hunting season in Maryland, offers many hunters a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors, provide meals for their families, and assist in managing the abundant deer herd across Maryland.”

Hunters harvested 2,085 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. Despite not being open in all counties, the Sunday harvest represented 21.6% of the two-day harvest total.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,008 antlered deer, a 6.7% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,767 antlered and 4,928 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 6.9% while the antlerless harvest decreased 14.5% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,120 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 15-16. The harvest was a 14.9% decrease from the official harvest of 2,490 last year. Juniors registered 1,485 antlered and 635 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

 

Junior Hunt

Nov. 15-16

Saturday

Nov. 29

Sunday

Nov. 30

          

 

Antlered

Antlerless

Junior Total

Antlered

Antlerless

Saturday Total

Antlered

Antlerless

Sunday Total

Opening Weekend Total

            

Allegany

116

36

152

277

0

277

84

0

84

361

            

Anne Arundel

12

7

19

36

71

107

7

21

28

135

            

Baltimore

28

16

44

155

224

379

*

*

*

379

            

Calvert

10

12

22

59

74

133

15

16

31

164

            

Caroline

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

                  

whitetail

36

29

65

141

197

338

28

52

80

418

            

sika

0

0

0

1

1

2

0

1

1

3

            

Carroll

130

69

199

321

401

722

75

103

178

900

            

Cecil

43

16

59

141

173

314

27

61

88

402

            

Charles

30

19

49

84

145

229

23

48

71

300

            

Dorchester

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

              

whitetail

34

17

51

92

110

202

25

42

67

269

            

sika

18

12

30

88

73

161

44

60

104

265

            

Frederick

180

74

254

420

378

798

89

124

213

1,011

            

Garrett

267

67

334

411

0

411

110

0

110

521

            

Harford

22

10

32

112

165

277

31

61

92

369

            

Howard

15

5

20

59

109

168

*

*

*

168

            

Kent

49

19

68

170

261

431

39

86

125

556

            

Montgomery

45

32

77

107

111

218

21

33

54

272

            

Prince George’s

8

1

9

54

49

103

*

*

*

103

            

Queen Anne’s

46

19

65

169

286

455

36

61

97

552

            

St. Mary’s

30

19

49

54

112

166

23

32

55

221

            

Somerset

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

                

whitetail

36

24

60

88

160

248

35

47

82

330

            

sika

0

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

1

            

Talbot

36

8

44

93

141

234

19

57

76

310

            

Washington

140

41

181

357

201

558

79

50

129

687

            

Wicomico

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

              

whitetail

73

38

111

122

161

283

49

95

144

427

            

sika

3

2

5

16

7

23

5

10

15

38

            

Worcester

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

              

whitetail

78

43

121

148

155

303

60

98

158

461

            

sika

0

0

0

4

3

7

1

2

3

10

            

Total

1,485

635

2,120

3,780

3,768

7,548

925

1,160

2,085

9,633

            

