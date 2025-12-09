Maryland DNR Announces Opening Weekend Results from the 2025 Deer Firearm Season

December 9, 2025

Harvest down during opening weekend but DNR expects a firearms harvest similar to years past

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 9,633 deer on the opening weekend of the 2025 firearm season from Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The opening weekend harvest decreased 11.5% from last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,889 deer. This was 7.2% lower than the 5-year average of 10,384 deer.

The harvest total included 4,545 antlered and 4,771 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 160 antlered and 157 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 13.

“Although the opening weekend firearms season deer harvest was down slightly, we expect the full firearms season harvest to be similar to years past,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season, the most popular deer hunting season in Maryland, offers many hunters a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors, provide meals for their families, and assist in managing the abundant deer herd across Maryland.”

Hunters harvested 2,085 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. Despite not being open in all counties, the Sunday harvest represented 21.6% of the two-day harvest total.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,008 antlered deer, a 6.7% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,767 antlered and 4,928 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 6.9% while the antlerless harvest decreased 14.5% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,120 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 15-16. The harvest was a 14.9% decrease from the official harvest of 2,490 last year. Juniors registered 1,485 antlered and 635 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows: