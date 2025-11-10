Clayton Youth Enrichment Celebrates 50 Years of After School Programs for Tarrant County Children

Clayton Youth Enrichment is Tarrant County’s largest nonprofit provider of onsite after school programs COURAGE TO CLIMB will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13 in Fort Worth Clayton Youth Enrichment is celebrating 50 years

Innovative Nonprofit Hosts Celebration Event on November 13

Clayton’s before school, after school, and summer programs help students achieve academic success and prepare them for the future workforce.” — Former Fort Worth Mayor and Honorary Chair Betsy Price

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clayton Youth Enrichment, Tarrant County’s largest nonprofit provider of onsite after school programs, will celebrate 50 years of serving Tarrant County children on November 13 at the COURAGE TO CLIMB event. Former Fort Worth Mayor and Honorary Chair Betsy Price will share highlights from the last 50 years serving over 125,000 Tarrant County children with after school programs and recognize Whitley Penn and Karen Denney for their longtime contributions.

COURAGE TO CLIMB will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM at The Social House, 205 S. Calhoun St. in Fort Worth. Tickets may be purchased at claytonyouth.org.

“It is an honor to chair Clayton Youth Enrichment’s COURAGE TO CLIMB Celebration,” says Price. “There has never been a more important time to support the educational outcomes of Tarrant County children. Clayton’s before school, after school, and summer programs help students achieve academic success and prepare them for the future workforce. The programs also address the needs of employers who rely on quality after school support for their employees.”

Clayton provides before and after school programs for more than 8,000 students at over 70 locations throughout Tarrant County. The highly-trained teachers and staff at Clayton follow a custom-designed curriculum to help students gain the necessary tools to be community builders in their schools, homes, and future workplaces.

“The outcomes that we are seeing for our children are remarkable,” says Jason Ray, CEO of Clayton Youth Enrichment. “We are seeing assessment scores increase as much as 14 percent in one school year. As a nonprofit, we have a goal to help more children in Tarrant County. This can be achieved through financial support from individual and corporate donors. Our generous donors eliminate and reduce the financial barriers for many families to access our before school and after school programs, as well as our summer camps. We appreciate our COURAGE TO CLIMB sponsors and welcome other donors to contribute to scholarships so we can serve more deserving children in Tarrant County.”

About Clayton Youth Enrichment

Founded in 1975, Clayton Youth Enrichment is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has created generations of ‘Clayton Kids’ whose success is felt by families, business leaders, and educators across North Texas and beyond. Clayton provides safe and enriching before school, after school, and summer programs which help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Learn more about the Clayton Difference at www.claytonyouth.org.



