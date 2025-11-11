Ellie Care showcased as Samsung Feature Partner at HLTH 2025

Ellie Care. Empowering senior adults to age in place.

Ellie Care, the leading technology platform for senior telecare & remote monitoring, was showcase partner with Samsung at HLTH 2025 Conference in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie Care, the leading technology platform for senior telecare and remote monitoring , was featured as a showcase partner with Samsung at the HLTH 2025 Conference in Las Vegas.Demonstrations showcased how Ellie Care integrates with Samsung Galaxy Watch devices and the Samsung Knox platform to deliver a breakthrough in senior health monitoring.“The world is aging, and senior adults want to age in place,” said Gervasio Videla Dorna, CEO of Ellie Care. “By collaborating with Samsung, we’ve created a senior-friendly, AI-powered solution that empowers seniors to live independently, while providing families and healthcare providers with peace of mind.”Ellie Care’s platform works with Samsung Galaxy Watch technology, collecting and processing not only key wellness data such as motion, vital signs, and activity patterns, but also, social bonding activity to early detect isolation situations, moods, and cognitive information through voice recognition features. By combining physical, social, and cognitive information from its users, it enables the creation of personalized emergency flags addressing senior adults' integral health and wellbeing. This information is securely stored in Ellie Care’s cloud environment and shared with users and caregivers through the company’s secure portal and mobile app. Ellie Care does not provide medical diagnosis or treatment recommendations; it enables users and caregivers to monitor trends and respond proactively when needed.“By combining Samsung’s reliable wearable technology with Ellie Care’s intuitive and unique software platform, we’re empowering older adults to live with greater confidence and connection,” said Gervasio Videla Dorna, Founder and CEO of Ellie Care.Ellie Care was featured at the Samsung booth throughout HLTH 2025, with live demonstrations of its telecare platform.About Ellie CareEllie Care is the most innovative tech platform for telecare and remote monitoring service providers, empowering seniors to age in place with dignity and independence. The solution integrates AI, voice recognition, and machine learning fall detection into senior-friendly wearable technology that works seamlessly in and out of the home — without the need for a cellphone.Ellie Care is currently deployed with partners across 7 countries, serving more than 15,000 users worldwide.Learn more at www.elliecare.com

