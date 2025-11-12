Beyond Whistler Transportation to adventure Views captured while on a Beyond Whistler adventure

Beyond Whistler Launches Luxury Ice Cave Experiences on British Columbia’s Remote Glaciers

After more than a decade of exploring this region, this next chapter represents our commitment to delivering world-class experiences in one of the most extraordinary landscapes in Canada” — John Stibbard, Partner and Manager of Marketing and Sales

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter of adventure begins in the mountains of British Columbia with the launch of Beyond Whistler , a luxury experience offering guided helicopter-access tours across the Pemberton Icefield — one of Canada’s southernmost glacial regions.Formerly operating as Head-Line Mountain Holidays, the company has evolved under the new brand to reflect a renewed vision: to guide guests through transformative journeys that go beyond the ordinary, and deep into the natural wonders of Whistler’s Coast Mountains.With exclusive access to the Pemberton Icecap, Beyond Whistler offers small-group and private tours that allow guests to explore natural ice caves, ancient ice flows, and volcanic peaks - remote landscapes where few have ever set foot. Each experience includes a scenic helicopter flight, tracked vehicle ride, guided glacier and ice cave exploration, and a gourmet mountain lunch overlooking the vast mountain range.“We’re excited for a new season on the Ice Cap,” says John Stibbard, Partner and Manager of Marketing and Sales. “After more than a decade of exploring this region, this next chapter represents our ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable, world-class experiences in one of the most extraordinary landscapes in Canada.”The Whistler Ice Cave Experience , Beyond Whistler’s signature offering, operates year-round (weather and snowpack permitting). Each five-hour excursion is guided by seasoned mountain experts whose top priorities are safety, comfort, and sharing their deep knowledge of the alpine environment.Beyond Whistler also offers custom private experiences for film crews, photographers, and travellers seeking personalized adventures. Custom upgrades can include extended scenic flights, champagne service, and private chef-prepared meals in collaboration with top chefs from local restaurants.“We’re proud to hold exclusive tenure on the Pemberton Icefield and share it with the world,” adds Marc Cousineau, Partner and General Manager. “It’s an incredible privilege to guide guests through this landscape, and our goal is to do so with the utmost respect for the environment and the remarkable places we explore.”Beyond Whistler operates throughout the Sea to Sky corridor and acknowledges with gratitude that its experiences take place on the shared, unceded territories of the Lil’wat Nation (L̓il̓wat7úl) and the Squamish Nation (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh).For more information or to book your next adventure, visit www.beyondwhistler.ca or contact reservations@beyondwhistler.ca.

