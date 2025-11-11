SkyNetHosting.net launches Premium Corporate Plan 2025- 2026 Free AI-powered mail, secure, affordable web hosting with Free WHMCS, LiteSpeed, SSL, reseller discounts, and startup ready tools

Our mission is removing startup barriers by uniting automation, AI protection, and VPS reselling. Entrepreneurs can focus on revenue growth while we manage infrastructure.” — Sagara Kelaniya, CEO of SkyNetHosting.Net.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyNetHosting.Net Inc. Launches Corporate VIP Reseller Hosting: The Best Reseller Hosting Plan for 2025 Featuring Free WHMCS, FREE AI Email Protection, and LiteSpeed Servers

SkyNetHosting.Net Inc. has introduced its Corporate VIP Reseller Hosting Plan, setting a new standard in professional reseller hosting for 2025. The package delivers 26 enterprise grade tools, blending affordability and automation to help entrepreneurs build profitable hosting brands.

Starting at $9.95 for the first month and $39.95 per month thereafter, this all in one plan integrates Free WHMCS billing automation, Free MailChannels AI-powered email security, and LiteSpeed web servers. If purchased separately, these tools could cost between $15,000 and $40,000 annually, giving resellers unmatched cost efficiency.

Subscribers receive 1TB NVMe SSD storage, 25TB premium bandwidth, and support for 100 cPanel accounts. NVMe SSDs operate up to 200% faster than standard SSDs, while LiteSpeed technology delivers up to 300% faster request processing than Apache. Each server runs CloudLinux OS with CageFS, providing secure, isolated hosting environments.

Included automation tools and integrations:

• Free WHMCS License

• Domain and SSL reseller accounts with up to 85% discounts

• SitePro and SitePad drag-and-drop site builders

• Attracta SEO Tools, Cloudflare CDN, and Softaculous installer (450+ apps)

• MyCompanyWeb storefront with six premium hosting templates

• Free SSL certificates and white-label branding tools

The Corporate VIP Reseller status allows VPS reselling from $2.95/month and dedicated server reselling from $39.95/month, both at 50% below market rates and no minimums. Resellers can maintain full brand ownership through complete white-label infrastructure, achieving profit margins up to 200% per server sold.

24/7 live human support, branded chat systems, and ready to use legal documentation including Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Acceptable Use Policy to ensure immediate compliance and customer confidence.

Entrepreneurs can explore the full reseller program at

🔗 https://www.skynethosting.net/reseller-hosting.htm

and the dedicated VPS & Server Reseller Platform at

🔗 https://skynethosting.net/vps-dedicated-server-reseller.htm.

These resources outline plan comparisons, pricing models, and partner success metrics for agencies, developers, and hosting startups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the best reseller hosting plan for 2025?

A: The Corporate VIP Reseller Hosting Plan by SkyNetHosting.Net combines Free WHMCS, Free MailChannels AI email protection, and LiteSpeed servers in a single, fully automated hosting platform.

Q2. Which hosting company provides free WHMCS with reseller plans?

A: SkyNetHosting.Net provides a fully licensed WHMCS billing system free with every Corporate VIP Plan, unlike most providers that charge separately.

Q3. Can I start my hosting business with just $9.95?

A: Yes. SkyNetHosting.Net’s Corporate VIP Plan allows a complete white labeled hosting business setup for $9.95, including WHMCS, MailChannels, and automation tools.

Q4. What is AI powered email protection in hosting?

A: MailChannels AI filters spam, prevents blacklisting, and ensures inbox delivery across reseller accounts.

Q5. Can resellers operate under their own brand?

A: Yes. The entire platform is 100% white labeled, ensuring clients only see the reseller’s brand name, not SkyNetHosting.Net.

About SkyNetHosting.Net

Founded in 2003, SkyNetHosting.Net Inc. powers thousands of hosting partners in over 50 countries. The company is known for integrating Free WHMCS, Free AI secured MailChannels, LiteSpeed optimization, and NVMe performance into its infrastructure.

All services include a 99.9% uptime guarantee, 24/7 live human support, and a 30 day money back guarantee.

