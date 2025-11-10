FAITE Consortium Launches Pioneering Initiative in AI-Driven Biologic Drug Development

FAITE Consortium

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federated AI for Therapeutic Engineering (FAITE) Consortium , a collaborative effort among leading pharmaceutical and technology partners, today announced the launch of its pilot program aimed at revolutionizing the prediction of biologics properties through federated and active learning technologies.The FAITE Consortium represents a groundbreaking initiative designed to leverage the power of federated learning and active learning in the pharmaceutical industry. With a focus on data privacy and security, the Consortium will use Rhino Federated Computing’s (Rhino FCP) federated-learning technology platform to leverage data from member organizations to collaboratively train AI models in a regulated environment."The formation of the FAITE Consortium brings a new approach to discovering and developing new medicines. By harnessing the power of federated and active learning technologies, our aim with FAITE is to transform the prediction of biologic properties,” said Christopher Langmead, Chair of the FAITE Consortium and Executive Director, Data Sciences, Amgen. “This collaborative effort between leading biopharmaceutical and technology partners will further advance drug discovery and underscores the essential role of knowledge sharing and collaborative modelling in advancing molecular informatics."The pilot program is structured in three phases over a one-year period, beginning with data and infrastructure preparation, followed by federated learning campaigns, and concluding with an evaluation of results. This strategic approach aims to showcase the benefits of federated learning for predicting biophysical properties of biologics and to explore the potential for federated learning to outperform existing models.The FAITE Consortium aims to deliver significant efficiencies, enhance data privacy and security, and de-risk the development of biologics. By identifying potential issues early on, the consortium aims to minimize development risks and avoid late-stage failures."Artificial intelligence is redefining the boundaries of biologics prediction, allowing us to decode complex molecular interactions with greater precision. When integrated with federated learning, this technology enables secure, decentralized collaboration across diverse datasets, ensuring data integrity while driving innovation,” said Rebecca Croasdale-Wood Vice-Chair of the FAITE Consortium and Senior Director Augmented Biologics Discovery and Design within Biologics Engineering AstraZeneca. “The FAITE Consortium's pilot program embodies this novel synergy, bringing together leading pharmaceutical and technology partners to advance therapeutic engineering with both scientific rigor and ethical responsibility."What is federated learning?Federated learning is a machine learning technique that relies on decentralized training of AI models, where the training process and training data are distributed across multiple devices or servers. Each server/device trains a local model on the local data and then shares model updates, but not local data, with a central server which then aggregates these updates to create a more robust and generalized global model. The federated learning approach enables training on diverse datasets that can improve model accuracy while maintaining data security.About the FAITE Consortium.FAITE is a pre-competitive consortium comprised of pharmaceutical companies formed to collaborate on the creation and improvement of computer models used to predict various properties or characteristics of biological molecules used as therapeutics, research tools or reagents by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Current FAITE Consortium members include AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and UCB. Please contact the FAITE Secretariat (info@faiteconsortium.org) for more information.

