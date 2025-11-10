Rumana Khan on stage at Universal Studios LA: Redefining the Currency of Success & Social Impact using EQ and ethical AI

Rumana Khan Headshot Rumana Khan with Kevin Costner and JT Foxx Rumana Khan with global business icons

The untold story — from refugee child to multi-brand founder and AI Innovator — Her signature EQ framework that powers ethical AI for emotional wellbeing.

EQ is the core currency for success in business and life. When merged with ethical AI you will design empires so deep the world can't ignore, forget or erase!” — Rumana Khan

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rumana Khan to Speak on stage in Hollywood: Redefining Success Through Emotional Intelligence & Ethical AIMelbourne, Australia | Los Angeles, USA — November 2025Global entrepreneur, engineer, and visionary Rumana Khan will take center stage at Mega Success 2025, hosted at Universal Studios Hollywood from November 19 to 24. Speaking before an audience of more than 1,500 of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders, Khan will share a deeply personal story and offer a revolutionary framework for success that integrates emotional intelligence with artificial intelligence.From Refugee Roots to Global LeadershipBorn into hardship and raised in multiple refugee camps across Germany, Khan’s early years were marked by displacement and struggle. Abandoned by her father at age four under harsh circumstances, she learned resilience and survival long before entering formal education. Despite these obstacles, she earned a master’s degree in architectural and structural engineering, designed high-profile projects like the Deloitte HQ in London, and built a multi-venture global business portfolio.Her story is not one of victimhood but of empowerment. “Adversity is your asset,” Khan says. “It’s the foundation of every empire built and every legacy that outlasts generations.” Supported by notable endorsements from clinical psychologists, the International President of the Women’s Federation for World Peace, philanthropic investors, and educational leaders, Khan’s message challenges traditional success narratives by emphasising emotional maturity and human connection.Introducing the Core Currency of Success: IQ + EQ + RQ + CQ = WQAt Mega Success 2025, Khan will unveil her signature EMOTE Framework™ and the equation that guides her leadership and coaching philosophy:• IQ (Intelligence Quotient): Traditional cognitive ability — analytical thinking, problem-solving, and strategy.• EQ (Emotional Intelligence Quotient): The ability to recognise, understand, and manage emotions within oneself and others — the foundation of effective leadership and workplace harmony.• RQ (Resilience Quotient and Relational Capital): The capacity to recover from setbacks combined with the strength and quality of interpersonal relationships and networks.• CQ (Compassion Quotient including Communication, Creativity, Courage): Empathy transformed into action, innovative thinking, authentic communication, and bravery to lead ethically and boldly.Together, these form the WQ (Wealth Quotient)—Khan’s definition of true wealth, encompassing emotional health, relational integrity, creative capital, and sustainable success beyond monetary gains.“Empires throughout history have crumbled not from lack of resources but from lack of emotional intelligence and resilience,” Khan says. She cites examples ranging from ancient Rome’s ego-driven downfall to corporate collapses like Enron, emphasising that IQ builds empires but EQ decides if they last. PSY-Buddy and The Future of Human-Centric AIKhan’s AI-powered emotional platform PSY-Buddy embodies this vision by providing accessible emotional support and mental health resources. Designed with input from psychologists and educational leaders, PSY-Buddy combines ethical artificial intelligence with the principles of emotional intelligence and resilience training. A buy-one-fund-one social impact model ensures global reach and creates economic opportunities in mental health sectors, with pilot programs already underway in primary schools.“As we face a global mental health crisis—losing millions annually to suicide, absenteeism, and childhood trauma—leveraging AI ethically is no longer optional; it’s imperative,” Khan asserts. Her dedication extends to leadership development through The Child CEO, grooming the next generation of emotionally intelligent leaders.A Call to Redefine Success and LeadershipKhan’s message culminates in a call to action for entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and leaders worldwide. “If you’re building something that outlives you, then you must embrace the full equation of success,” she declares. “Work on your EQ, RQ, and CQ under pressure because that is where true elite performance and lasting impact are born.”As a global partner of the Women’s Federation for World Peace she mentors underprivileged young minds addressing leadership training and emotional safety, Khan blends a unique amalgam of lived experience, tech-savvy innovation, and leadership acumen.About Rumana KhanRumana Khan is a UK-trained structural engineer turned serial entrepreneur, international speaker, and social innovator. Founder of Primepod Group, RK Advisory, RK Digital, The Child CEO™, and PSY-Buddy, she leads ventures across AI, mental health, real estate design and development , and leadership education designed by her lived experiences and desire to create an ecosystem of ethical solutions with forward thinking tech. Her mission is to design legacies that endure by integrating EQ and AI so profound that the world can’t ignore, forget or erase.Learn more at www.rumanakhan.com | Contact: contact@rumanakhan.comAbout Mega SuccessCreated by global wealth and business coach JT Foxx, Mega Success is an annual global event gathering over 1500 business leaders from over 70 countries. The 2025 edition offers an unrivalled platform for AI innovation, business growth, and legacy-building.

