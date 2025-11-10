Jersey Eagle Publishing Announces the Publication of A League of His Own

A Memoir About a Boy and His Dad, Their Love of Baseball, Dad’s Softball Story, and Growing Up in Bayonne, New Jersey in the Great Depression and the 1960s

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A League of His Own is more than a memoir—it’s a heartfelt story of a father and son bound together by baseball, family, and the ever-changing rhythms of life in Bayonne, New Jersey.Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, young Mickey comes of age while his father, Mike, turns a dream into reality by creating a Cinderella softball league that brought life to their blue-collar town. That vision leads to a legendary game, now preserved as part of Bayonne’s history.Through vivid stories of the Great Depression, the turbulent Sixties, and the timeless bond between father and son, this book captures not only the spirit of baseball, but the resilience of family, community, and dreams reimagined.What they are saying about this book on Amazon:“A good read that accurately captures a time long ago that can teach lessons that are useful today.”“A wonderful story about his youth and a touching tribute to his dad -- a feel-good story about working class USA.”“A sweet taste of the simple life as seen through the eyes of a young boy in the 1960's.”“For anyone who grew up playing ball until the streetlights came on—or whoever shared a quiet moment of connection with a parent over a simple game—this book will strike a powerful chord. It’s not just a story about baseball; it’s a love letter to a family, a city, and a way of life that shaped a generation.”“Mike Bodayle spins a prickly and sticky web that super-glues itself to your heart...and you can't get rid of it, no matter what you do.”“I recommend this book to all who enjoy a well written story with no filler, just joyful words, and lessons about family, life, and the journey.”A League of His Own is available in paperback and eBook at the author’s website https://musiccitymike.net/a-league-of-his-own/ and at most on-line retail sites.About the AuthorMike (“Mickey”) Bodayle is a semi-retired insurance company executive currently living on the outskirts of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee. After writing about music for his college newspaper in the mid-1970s, from 1995-2001, Mike published Beyond Belief, an international Elvis Costello fanzine. In 2016, he left print media for two well-loved blogs: The Pizza Snob and Music City Mike. In 2023, Mike took a blogging sabbatical to finally work on the family memoir he dreamed about writing for years.The author is available for interviews, podcast and events and can be reached at mbodayle@gmail.com.

