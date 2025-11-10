La Parisienne French Bistro Opens in Addison Nov. 7

La Parisienne in Addison transports diners to the City of Light each time they visit La Parisienne offers a wide array of French delicacies available for lunch, dinner, tea and brunch The beautifully appointed restaurant offers an elegant private dining space which is perfect for tea service, showers, parties and more.

Chic Parisian-Inspired Restaurant Brings Curated French Menus and Unparalleled Environment to Village on the Parkway

From the first time I visited Paris, I recognized the magic and the romance that the city gives its guests. Opening this restaurant in Addison allows us to create an inviting dining experience.” — Mondi Tag, La Parisienne creator and owner

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even if there is no time for a vacation, La Parisienne French Bistro provides an immersive French experience which can be enjoyed any day. The restaurant’s new location at Addison’s Village on the Parkway, 5100 Belt Line Road, will join the original at The Star in Frisco, which opened in 2023. The beautifully designed Addison location opened to guests on Nov. 7.The 4,800-square-foot restaurant offers an elevated dining experience with the addition of a private dining and tea room perfect for special events.La Parisienne’s creator, Mondi Tag, brought in acclaimed chef Omar Adame to craft a new menu for the restaurant, which includes brunch, lunch, plus expanded dinner offerings. Featured dinner entrees include a Beef Wellington served daily and a steak menu focusing on Akaushi beef, a type of Wagyu renowned for its intense marbling, resulting in a rich, buttery and tender texture. Other entrees include a whole roasted Branzino Almondine, classic Bouillabaisse and Duck Two Ways, which features a leg confit and seared breast served with fennel, sweet potato gratinée and a cherry-duck jus.Those seeking a festive lunch experience can select from an array of dishes, including a beautiful braised Beet Salade, sandwiches such as a French Dip or Croque Monsieur or entrees including Steak Frites, Colossal Shrimp Risotto and an array of crepes.La Parisienne offers an Instagram-worthy brunch on weekends, with classics like Brûlée French Toast, a French Omelet and Honey-Ricotta Pancakes. Surprising additions include the Hot Honey Duck and Waffles, Champagne Poached Pear & Whipped Camembert and lavender butter-poached Lobster in a Jar.La Parisienne is most known for its tea service, which is offered seven days a week and ranges from $45-$59. The acclaimed afternoon tea offers a refined service featuring delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and jam, and an assortment of elegant pastries, all paired with fine teas. A vegetarian option also is available.Lauded restaurateur Tag is excited to share her love of Parisian food and culture with diners in Addison.“From the first time I visited Paris, I recognized the sense of magic and the romance that the city gives its guests,” Tag said. “I wanted to share that gracious service and joie de vivre with North Texas. Opening this larger restaurant in Addison allows us to create an inviting dining and cultural experience that can be enjoyed morning, noon and night.”On Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy live entertainment from pianist and vocalist Andrew Frye.La Parisienne features luxurious Parisian elements, including Tiffany blue accents, crystal chandeliers and sconces, lush greenery and elegant seating arrangements. The large bar celebrates the restaurant’s new cocktail menu, which features contemporary cocktails and mocktails with a European flair. The large outdoor patio features comfortable seating, warm and inviting lighting and a convivial environment.La Parisienne French Bistro will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.La Parisienne French BistroVillage on the Parkway5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 799Addison, TX 75254214-242-9744 | parisienneusa.com

