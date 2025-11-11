BRICKMARK X and Apex Group’s Tokeny sign Strategic Cooperation to broaden Global Access to Digital Real Estate Assets

Strategic collaboration enhances BrickMark's flexible approach to digital asset management and extends Tokeny's reach into Switzerland and the European Union

ZURICH / LUXEMBOURG, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrickMark X AG, a leading digital asset platform provider specialized in structuring and managing digital versions of real-world assets (“RWA”) investments, has partnered with Tokeny, the leading on-chain operating system and Apex Group company, to expand global accessibility to real estate investments through Tokeny’s tokenisation infrastructure.BrickMark X has already achieved €210 million in completed transactions, has $2.6 billion worth of projects in preparation, and counts over 45,000 registered investors worldwide. The partnership enables BrickMark X to leverage Tokeny’s ERC-3643-based infrastructure to deliver a seamless, e-commerce-like experience for end users, removing blockchain complexity while providing features such as 24/7 onboarding, peer-to-peer transferability, and cross-platform utility for tokenised real estate.Real estate is one of the world’s largest asset classes, yet it remains highly illiquid. Finding buyers is difficult, and transactions can take weeks or even months to complete. BrickMark X aims to change this by using tokenisation to make real estate accessible, transparent, and tradable across borders, all while encoding compliance rules directly into the tokens.Through its platform, property owners can raise capital for new developments or recycle equity from existing properties by selling minority stakes. At the same time, investors gain access to institutional-grade real estate opportunities worldwide with lower entry barriers and reduced fees. Tokenisation also enhances security through blockchain-based smart contracts and enables the digital management of securities in a fully compliant manner.“This partnership collaboration is all about mutual growth and synergy,” said Mike Seiler, Chief Executive Officer of BrickMark X AG. “BrickMark X maintains its independent, multi-lawyer strategy, while Tokeny provides a trusted layer of expertise in secure asset tokenization — including the ERC-3643 standard for protected digital tokens. Our shared aim is straightforward: deliver strong investment opportunities, smooth entry for participants, and, where suitable, clear paths to liquidity across different regions. BrickMark X Founder and Chairman Stephan Rind adds: “What excites us most is our expansive pipeline of real estate projects — building on early successes in the EU and Switzerland, we are now venturing into captivating opportunities in the EU, the Americas, and the Middle East creating a rich foundation for joint achievements.”Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny, commented, “Real estate remains one of the most tangible and relatable use cases for tokenisation. Investors can clearly understand the value of owning a piece of property in their own wallet and can transfer it, if authorized, to another qualified investor, or even use these assets as collateral by connecting their wallets to DeFi applications to borrow capital. The future of finance is here, and we’re thrilled to support BrickMark X in making real estate investment more accessible, efficient, and borderless.”endsAbout BrickMark XBrickMark X AG (“BrickMark”) is a leading digital asset platform provider specialized in the structuring, operation, and distribution of tokenized real world asset (“RWA”). Since 2018, BrickMark has been a first mover in large-scale real-estate tokenization by partnering with leading technology and capital-markets providers. The company delivers institutional-grade compliant issuances of digital assets and provides cost effective and secure passive income-oriented investment programs for investors worldwide.About TokenyTokeny S.à.r.l. (“Tokeny) is a leading onchain finance platform and part of Apex Group, a global financial services provider with over 13,000 people across 112 offices in 52 countries. With seven years of proven experience, Tokeny provides financial institutions with the technical tools to represent assets on the blockchain securely and compliantly without facing complex technical hurdles.Media ContactsBrickMark X AGMarkus Hammer, CPOinfo@brickmark.netApex Groupmedia@apexgroup.comLegal Notice: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any offerings will be made solely through formal documents and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

