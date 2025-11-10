Explora Opens Two New Luxury Lodges, Adding to the Largest Network in Patagonia

Explora El Calafate (top) and Explora Torres del Paine (bottom) are two new luxury lodges opening in December 2026 Explora El Calafate (render) Explora Torres del Paine Conservation Reserve (render)

Explora Expands Its Patagonian Footprint with Two New Lodges in El Calafate and Torres del Paine Conservation Reserve

SANTIAGO, CHILE, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patagonia’s wild landscapes transcend borders, uniting Chile and Argentina in one of the world’s most breathtaking regions. For travelers seeking authentic connection and discovery, Explora , South America’s leader in luxury exploration and conservation, introduces two new lodges — Explora El Calafate in Argentina and Explora Torres del Paine Conservation Reserve in Chile — creating the most complete and seamless network for exploration across Southern Patagonia.With more than three decades of experience, Explora will soon operate five lodges throughout Patagonia, together with its Tierra del Fuego Expedition. Opening in December 2026, the new lodges form a connected circuit inviting travelers to experience Patagonia as a single, uninterrupted territory — defined by its diverse ecosystems, cultures, and landscapes.“Explora is redefining the meaning of deep exploration,” said Gonzalo Undurraga, CEO of Explora. “By connecting five lodges across Patagonia, we remove the complexities of multi-destination travel, creating an immersive, cross-border experience. Our guests enjoy personalized guidance, exceptional comfort, and privileged access to some of the most remote corners of the region — setting a new standard for luxury exploration.”EXPLORA EL CALAFATE: GATEWAY TO ARGENTINA’S GLACIER COUNTRYLocated near Lake Argentino, about 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the town of El Calafate, the new lodge features sweeping views of the Perito Moreno Glacier and the vast Southern Patagonian Ice Field.Designed by acclaimed Chilean architect José Cruz Ovalle, the 20-room lodge – including three suites – reflects Explora’s philosophy of quiet luxury and connection to place. Natural materials, panoramic vistas, and a serene spa with outdoor hot tubs and massage rooms create a sense of calm after days of exploration.Guests can choose from more than 30 guided experiences for all activity levels, across the surrounding 70,000-hectare estancia, from glacier hikes and wildlife encounters to the hidden steppe horizons of Rio Santa Cruz, Peninsula Magallanes Provincial Reserve, and Chorrillo Malo Valley¬ – each revealing a different facet of Patagonia’s raw beauty.EXPLORA TORRES DEL PAINE CONSERVATION RESERVE: A NEW MODEL OF WILDERNESS IMMERSIONJust beyond the boundaries of Torres del Paine National Park, within Explora’s own private reserve, this intimate ten-room lodge offers a sanctuary of quiet immersion. Guests can stay close to the park’s iconic trails yet far from the crowds, surrounded by native nature, conservation projects, and the timeless rhythm of gaucho life.The property features an intimate spa, including a massage room, sauna, and outdoor jacuzzi along with a traditional Quincho barbecue pavilion for relaxed gatherings. Guided hikes, horseback rides, and overland explorations reveal the region’s lesser-known eastern landscapes ¬– from fossil rich Sierra Baguales to sweeping steppe plains alive with wild horses and raptors.EXPLORA’S PATAGONIAN NETWORK: ONE SEAMLESS JOURNEYExplora offers the most comprehensive way to experience Patagonia across Chile and Argentina. Guests will be able to combine destinations effortlessly – from the iconic Torres del Paine National Park to the wild expanses of El Calafate and El Chaltén, or the remote valleys of Patagonia National Park and Tierra del Fuego.Each lodge is linked through Explora’s thoughtfully designed programs and transfers, allowing travelers to move seamlessly across borders while enjoying a consistent standard of comfort and exploration.Explora’s Patagonian collection includes:• Explora Torres del Paine – The only luxury lodge inside Torres del Paine National Park, Chile• Explora Patagonia National Park – In Chile’s Aysén Region, within Valle Chacabuco• Explora Torres del Paine Conservation Reserve – Set in Explora’s private reserve on the park’s northeastern flank• Explora El Chaltén – Within Los Huemules Conservation Reserve beside Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina• Explora El Calafate – Located near Lake Argentino, gateway to the Southern Ice Fields• Explora Expedition Tierra del Fuego – A small-group journey to one of the world’s last truly uncharted archipelagosDaily flights with Sky Airline and LATAM link major Chilean and Argentine cities to regional gateways, with airport transfers included in all programs. Private lodge-to-lodge flights and scheduled overland routes ensure fluid travel between destinations, making it easy to experience Patagonia as one uninterrupted journey. On certain days, overland transfers between Explora lodges are included, ensuring smooth passage across borders and regions. For details, go here.Bookings open exclusively to Explorer Echo Society members from November 11–18, 2025, before opening to the general public on November 19, 2025.For more information, please contact Explora at 1-800-838-9120 or visit www.explora.com ###About ExploraFounded in 1993, Explora is a certified B Corporation devoted to deep, sustainable exploration across South America’s most remote landscapes. The company currently operates seven lodges and overland expeditions across Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Bolivia – including award-winning properties in Torres del Paine, El Chaltén, and the Sacred Valley.Explora’s experiences are designed to foster meaningful connection with nature through low impact travel, scientific conservation, and cultural respect. Recognized by the World Travel Awards as South America’s Leading Expedition Company for 13 consecutive years and featured on the Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Gold List, Explora continues to set the benchmark for purposeful luxury travel in the region.Join the Explora community by following on Instagram: @exploratravel and Facebook.Explora is not affiliated or connected in any way with Explora Journeys.

