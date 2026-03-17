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SAF Win: Post Office Carry Ban Injunction Covers Current and Future Members

This is a huge win for current and future SAF members nationwide. There was never a constitutional justification to disarm people who simply need to go to the post office. ” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a case that has far-reaching implications, a District Court Judge in Texas held in favor of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners, confirming that all current and future members are covered by the injunction granted in the case (No. 4:24-CV-00565-O) which prevents the enforcement of the post office carry ban at most ordinary locations.In September, the Northern District of Texas ruled in favor of SAF and declared the carry ban on post office property unconstitutional, enjoining its enforcement against the plaintiffs, including SAF and its members. In response to the ruling, the government filed a motion to limit the scope of the injunction to only the named individual plaintiffs and to members of SAF and its partner organizations who were members when the complaint was originally filed and who have been identified and verified.“This is a huge win for current and future SAF members nationwide,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “There was never a constitutional justification to disarm people who simply need to go to the post office. Despite the government’s attempt to continue to enforce this unconstitutional law against as many people as possible, the court today followed the law and confirmed that all current and future SAF members are covered by the injunction against the enforcement of this ban. If you’re not already, this is a great time to become a SAF member.”Originally filed in June 2024, the lawsuit challenges the ban on firearms carry in U.S. Post Offices and on postal property. SAF is joined in the case by the Firearms Policy Coalition and two private citizens.“The truly shocking thing here is that even after a United States District Judge declared this law unconstitutional, the government responded by saying ‘yeah but we want to continue enforcing it against almost everyone,’” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “We are heartened by today’s ruling and that the court was not persuaded by the government’s argument. Applying the injunction to all current and future SAF members is consistent with well-settled case law and being included in injunctions like these are one of the best reasons to be a SAF member.”

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