Dirt Bike Accident in Tuftonboro
November 10, 2025
Tuftonboro, NH – On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 2:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a dirt bike accident with injury in Tuftonboro. Matthew Burch, 20, of Barrington, NH, was operating his dirt bike on a private track when the accident occurred. Before going off a jump, the throttle on his dirt bike got stuck open causing him to bail off the bike in midair. Burch landed on his feet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Huggins Hospital via ambulance where he was assessed and treated for his injuries.
If he hadn’t been wearing proper protective equipment, Burch could have been more seriously injured. NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always wear proper safety equipment and to always maintain and check their equipment.
