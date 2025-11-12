Soulios Gallery Opens in Downtown Nashville from Longtime NYC Arts Patron

Steven and Ana Soulios at Soulios Gallery

Dedicated to showing modern and contemporary art, the gallery creates dialogue between postwar movements, Nashville’s community, and the global arts landscape

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulios Gallery is pleased to announce its grand opening in Nashville’s historic Cummins Station on November 12, 2025. Founded by Steven and Ana Soulios, the gallery is dedicated to advancing both classic modern and contemporary art, with a particular focus on the multiplicity of postwar artistic movements, including American Expressionism, the revival of artists often overlooked by previous generations, and video, media, and performance art. The gallery seeks to contribute to the continued growth and nourishment of Nashville’s artistic community.Soulios Gallery will open with a focused survey of New York-based artist Arthur Robins, whose paintings illuminate the psychological undercurrents of urban life. Soulios has represented Robins since their chance meeting on the corner of 42nd and 5th in New York in 1992, making his work a natural choice to inaugurate the gallery. Soulios and Robins have built a long and successful partnership and an enduring friendship. It was Robins' paintings, among others, that inspired Steven to become an art collector and dealer. Forthcoming exhibitions will feature artists such as German-American Neo-Expressionist Mattias Duwel, German modernist Ewald Platte (1894-1985), and renowned Chinese painter Ma Kelu.An attorney by training and a longtime collector and private dealer, Steven Soulios has been engaged in the cultural sector for decades. In the 90s, he promoted and managed bands in New York while directing SoHo’s John McEnroe Gallery, co-curating a solo exhibition of Emil Nolde and Lyonel Feininger, and bringing prominent contemporary British painters to New York in collaboration with the Flowers Gallery in London. Soulios has also organized exhibitions at the Neuberger Museum of Art, the National Arts Club, and the Museum of the City of New York.As the managing partner of a boutique Manhattan law firm for 25 years, Soulios has advocated for artist’s rights, vindicated the claims of employees who suffered illegal discrimination, successfully tried complex securities and commercial cases in federal and state courts across the country, and represented private equity funds, start-ups and entrepreneurs in the tech, social media, music and film, retail and global sports sectors.Together, with his wife and partner Ana Soulios—a dancer, actress, and teacher of dramatic arts—the couple has established a gallery committed to cultivating and advancing the careers and legacies of artists whose practices are defined by authenticity, experimentation, originality and excellence, and whose work engages with the nature of existence and meaning. Indeed, as a young, disaffected agnostic lawyer, it was fine art that played a pivotal role in Soulios’ search for truth and meaning, and facilitated his journey to faith. The profound effect art has had on him, and can have on others, is the inspiration for the establishment of the Soulios Gallery.As the parents of a child with a disability, and believers in the power of art to inspire, reveal and heal, enlighten and connect people, and build community, Steven and Ana plan to develop an art program to make art accessible to the disability community in Nashville and showcase disabled artists alongside their current roster of artists.November 12, 2025 - January 9, 2026Soulios Gallery’s debut exhibition will feature a diverse selection from Robins’ oeuvre covering 50+ years, including his unique expressionist representations of New York City, abstract Tunnel Paintings, never-before-shown biblical pieces, and new work.Known for his depictions of New York’s street scenes, parks, pool halls and subterranean worlds, Robins paints from the unconscious, where memory, dream, and lived experience converge. Bridging the atmosphere of postwar New York with the fractured realities of the present, his figurative and abstract expressionist works capture the charged space of in-between, where the intensity of existence meets the ordinariness of everyday life.In reviewing Robin’s work in 1999, art critic Donald Kuspit said of the paintings, “They are a remarkable development in the history of Expressionism, and the imaging of modern life in New York, bringing both to a kind of ironic conclusion.” Kuspit goes on to say, “He does more: he restores Expressionism to the intimate scale and human purpose it lost with the mural-sized Abstract Expressionism—the scale and purpose it had in German Expressionism.”

