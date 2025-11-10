GOATS Season #1 Sports Documentary Series Set for Global Debut on SLVR Sports & Entertainment Channel on Samsung TV Plus

GOATS Sports Documentary Series

Groundbreaking Series Showcases Iconic Athlete Interviews and Sports Photography of Walter Iooss Jr.; Premieres November 10

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOATS Entertainment LLC and AEG’s SLVR Sports & Entertainment Channel announce the worldwide digital premiere of Season One of the critically acclaimed documentary series GOATS (Greatest of All Time) with photographer Walter Iooss, launching November 10 on Samsung TV Plus. This innovative sports docuseries celebrates the legendary work of renowned photographer Walter Iooss and offers unprecedented access to the stories behind some of the most iconic images in sports history—elegantly interwoven with rare interviews and behind-the-scenes footage featuring Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ken Griffey Jr., Chris Evert, Joe Namath, among others.Season One of GOATS originally premiered to strong reviews, fanfare, and wide audience engagement on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2.SLVR (pronounced “Silver”) is a premier sports and entertainment channel available globally on Samsung TV Plus. Viewers can access the channel seamlessly through Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy mobile devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators, and The Frame art-display TVs, ensuring GOATS reaches a massive, built-in audience. With over 88 million monthly active users and more than 200 million connected Samsung devices worldwide, the series is poised for unparalleled visibility across the entertainment and sports landscape.Joe DiMuro, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, GOATS Entertainment states: “We are thrilled to once again showcase the incredible, iconic works of Walter Iooss Jr. with some of the world’s greatest athletes in an intimate and captivating docuseries. Excited to build upon our relationship with AEG and provide exceptional content for their SLVR Sports & Entertainment channel.”Kevin Kaufman, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, GOATS Entertainment states: “As a longtime television producer, I was thrilled about the extraordinary ratings and press we received with GOATS Season 1. Now with AEG, we expect the drumbeat to be amplified for a new, explosive audience.”Jay Sherrard, Marketing Executive/Executive Producer states: “I am so incredibly proud to be part of this team and have an opportunity to build upon the incredible legacy of GOATS Entertainment worldwide. This is just the beginning.”The first season is slated for multiple airings during its initial 12 months, maximizing reach and engagement with sports enthusiasts and documentary fans alike.Premiere Week Details:- Episode 1 Airs: November 10, 2025- Broadcast Times: 12:00 AM ET (9:00 PM PT on Nov 9), 8:00 AM ET, and 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT- Episode 2 Airs: November 12, 2025- Broadcast Times: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT and 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT- Episode 3 Airs: November 14, 2025- Broadcast Times: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT and 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT- Where to Watch: SLVR Sports & Entertainment Channel, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus Channel 2328.ABOUT SLVRSLVR is a leading global sports and entertainment channel that delivers premium content to audiences worldwide through Samsung’s cutting-edge connected device ecosystem. The channel is owned and operated by Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (AEG), also known as AEG Worldwide, an American global sporting and music entertainment presenter.ABOUT GOATS Entertainment, LLCGOATS Entertainment LLC is a pioneering global sports-media company dedicated to bringing the stories of the world’s greatest athletes to life. Through a dynamic mix of premium documentaries, immersive installations, live events, and exclusive merchandise, GOATS transforms iconic sports moments into unforgettable fan experiences. Powered by the legendary photographic archives of Walter Iooss and driven by cutting-edge technology, GOATS bridges the distance between audiences and the athletes they revere—offering not just a view of greatness, but a visceral sense of the passion, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence that define the GOATs.Founded by acclaimed writer, director, and Executive Producer Kevin Kaufman—known for landmark series including The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Perfect Murder, and Gotti: Godfather & Son—and industry leader Joe DiMuro, a veteran executive with more than 25 years at Fox Studios, Sony Music, BMG, and Roc Nation, GOATS stands on a legacy of creative innovation and strategic brand-building. Both founders serve as Executive Producers for the GOATS franchise.

GOATS Sports Documentary Series Season 1 Clip

