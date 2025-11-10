MenuRqmi MenuRqmi and FasterCapital Accelerate Restaurant Digitization Across MENA

SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egypt & Dubai, UAE - October 15, 2025

MenuRqmi and FasterCapital announced a strategic partnership today under FasterCapital’s Equitypilot program to accelerate deployment of MenuRqmi’s integrated Restaurant Management System across the MENA region. The collaboration targets Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Gulf markets, leveraging FasterCapital’s capital, mentorship and go‑to‑market resources to scale the solution rapidly to thousands of restaurants.

Market opportunity & problem

The Middle East restaurant market is large and rapidly digitizing, with an estimated TAM of 297,000 restaurants and a SAM of 175,000 across key markets. Operators face fragmented technology stacks, costly POS solutions, and limited digital menu/mobile app options creating inefficiencies in ordering, table management and customer engagement. Competitive offerings often separate digital menus, POS, and apps, leaving a white space for a unified, private-app‑centric platform that reduces costs and operational complexity.

Startup solution & differentiation

MenuRqmi delivers the first all‑in‑one system combining a digital menu, built-in POS and a private mobile app for each restaurant—enabling unlimited menu items, QR codes and tablet devices per location. The platform reduces setup time and per‑branch costs while improving order accuracy and customer retention. Early commercial models project ARR potential across a 35,000‑restaurant SOM, with packaged pricing (Basic, Pro, Advanced) aligned for scalability. MenuRqmi’s defensible position comes from delivering a turnkey private app per restaurant and tightly integrated POS features currently unmet by incumbents.

FasterCapital partnership value

Through the Equitypilot program, FasterCapital provides tailored seed capital, product and UX mentorship, cloud and dev resources, introductions to regional channel partners and fundraising support. FasterCapital’s selective vetting and portfolio track record validate MenuRqmi’s product‑market fit and accelerate commercialization. The collaboration targets measurable milestones over 12–18 months: pilot rollouts in Riyadh and Dubai, platform localization, and channel expansion across GCC and Egypt.

Executive quotes

“Hesham Zreik: “We invest in teams solving industry pain points with scalable tech and clear unit economics. MenuRqmi’s integrated approach addresses a major gap in hospitality tech and aligns with our Equitypilot thesis rapid productization and regional scale,” said Hesham Zreik, Investment Lead at FasterCapital. Mostafa Yassin, CEO of MenuRqmi, said: “This partnership fast‑tracks our mission to give every restaurant a private branded app plus POS and digital menu at a fraction of current costs. FasterCapital’s operational support and investor network will help us reach thousands of branches across MENA, improve margins for operators, and elevate guest experiences.”

Growth trajectory & future plans

Near‑term priorities include completing pilots in Riyadh and Jeddah, completing Arabic and English localization, expanding sales partnerships in the UAE and Kuwait, and launching a reseller program. MenuRqmi expects to raise a seed round within 9–12 months to fund product development and market expansion, targeting 35,000 serviceable restaurants within three years.

About Menu Rqmi

MenuRqmi is a restaurant technology company offering an integrated Restaurant Management System that bundles a digital menu, built-in POS and a private mobile app for each restaurant. Founded to simplify operations and lower digitization costs, MenuRqmi targets restaurants across GCC and Egypt to drive efficiency and revenue growth.

For More Information please visit our website:https://menurqmi.com/

CEO: Mostafa Yassin

ceo@menurqmi.com

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of the number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Equitypilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

