Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Returns to Las Vegas for Wedding MBA 2025

Nation's First Five-Star Certified Cleaner to Showcase Vintage Wedding Gown and Bridal Services at Premier Wedding Industry Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner and Couture Bridal Services will return to Las Vegas to exhibit at Wedding MBA (Wedding Merchants Business Academy) 2025, November 12-13, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On display within Margaret's booth will be a vintage wedding gown from 1956, recently cleaned and given a second life. Representatives from Margaret's Couture Bridal Department will be on-site to answer questions and demonstrate the company's specialized services for wedding professionals and brides.

Margaret's is the premier source for couture bridal cleaning, alterations, pressing, gown preservation, on-site pick-up and delivery, and storage. Clients work one-on-one with experienced seamstresses to perfect the gown fit or add custom design details. The company specializes in award-winning cleaning in its custom-designed facility and offers museum-quality preservation services. Margaret's also caters to vintage-gown-wearing brides, providing restoration and style revamp services. All work is completed in-house by their highly qualified team.

"We're excited to showcase our vintage gown restoration at Wedding MBA. Our custom facility and four generations of expertise serve today's brides," said Katia Graytok, Chief Marketing Officer.

Pre-Wedding Services Include:

• Alterations

• Cleaning and pressing are available nationwide through CleanByMail

• Vintage Restoration

• Complimentary Pick-up and Delivery before and after the Wedding for Cleaning and Preservation

• Packing Gowns for Travel

• Storage

Margaret's operates store locations in San Diego, La Jolla, Del Mar, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles. The company has custom-designed its San Diego cleaning facility to include soaking tubs and showers, which are often required to remove challenging soil from delicate bridal gowns. Their Bridal Cleaning and Conservation services are available nationwide through their Couture Bridal CleanByMail Services. www.margarets.com

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Margaret's is a family-run company spanning seven decades, with the family having owned and operated dry cleaning establishments for four generations. Since it is privately owned and financially independent, the company takes a long-term vision and strategy to its brands, with an ethos of attention to detail across all aspects of its business. As the nation's first Five Star Certified Cleaner, Margaret's guiding principle is to provide unparalleled quality dry cleaning with an uncompromising commitment to offering the highest standards of outstanding service, experience, and value to every customer. For more information, visit www.margarets.com.

About Wedding MBA

The annual Wedding MBA conference for wedding professionals is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event focuses on the business side of the wedding industry, including education, networking, and trend exploration, featuring over 150 seminars and 180 exhibitors covering topics like marketing, sales, and operations for a wide range of wedding businesses.

Wedding MBA 2025 Features:

• Audience: Wedding industry professionals, including planners, photographers, DJs, officiants, and venues

• Education: Keynote speeches, expert-led breakout sessions, and panel discussions on business, technology, and trends

• Exhibitors: Over 180 exhibitors showcasing new products, services, and technologies for wedding businesses

• Networking: Opportunities to connect with colleagues, mentors, and potential collaborators from across the country and internationally

• Trends: Special "Trend Experience" presentation highlighting the latest trends in wedding decor, fashion, food, and entertainment

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Bridal Gown Cleaning and Preservation

