Autonomous Military Aircraft Market to Reach USD $6.09 Billion by 2029 at 7.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Autonomous Military Aircraft Market?

The market size for autonomous military aircraft has seen substantial growth in the past few years. Projected growth from $4.33 billion in 2024 to $4.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, has been observed. The growth in the past can be credited to factors such as mission effectiveness, surveillance and reconnaissance, specialized operations, and cost reduction.

The market size of autonomous military aircraft is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $6.09 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period could be caused by advancements in technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, as well as the development in armed autonomous aircraft and counter-drone tech. The period is also expected to see key trends such as the emergence of swarming technology, enhancement in payloads, long-lasting UAVs, and the rise of electromagnetic warfare (EW).

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Growth?

The rise in government investment on defense tools such as self-governing military aircraft to improve the effectiveness of military endeavors also heightens the necessity for the market. For example, in February 2024, the American government, through The Department of Defense (DoD), petitioned for a total of $310.7 billion in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 for investment. This allocation includes $167.5 billion for procurement and $143.2 billion for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E). This request for funding indicates a balanced portfolio strategy geared towards supporting the implementation of the National Defense Strategy (NDS). Therefore, the burgeoning government expenditure on autonomous military aircraft is a critical element in fostering the growth of the autonomous military aircraft market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• GE Aviation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Dassault Aviation S.A.

• Denel Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

• Airbus SE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market?

Leading corporations in the market for autonomous military aircraft are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions like drone swarming technology to augment traditional deterrence in contemporary warfare. The drone swarming technology pertains to the deployment of numerous autonomous or semi-autonomous drones that function cooperatively to achieve a common target or task. Shield AI, an aerospace and defense firm based in the US, in October 2023 as an example, introduced V-BAT Teams, a novel product engineered to allow several V-BAT unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to function autonomously in environments with electronic contestation. This product extends distinct features like autonomous mission implementation, real-time adjustments to opponents, and cost-effective scalability to escalate operational efficacy in challenged environments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Report?

The autonomous military aircraft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, Reconnaissance And Surveillance Aircrafts, Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts, Others

2) By Component: Flight Management Computers, Air Data Inertial Reference Units, Sensors, Actuation Systems, Software, Intelligent Servos, Cameras, Radars And Transponders, Propulsion Systems

3) By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

Subsegments:

1) By Fighter Aircrafts: Autonomous Combat Aircraft, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)

2) By Bombers: Autonomous Strategic Bombers, Autonomous Tactical Bombers

3) By Reconnaissance And Surveillance Aircrafts: Autonomous Reconnaissance Drones, Surveillance UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)

4) By Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts: Autonomous AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), Autonomous AEWAndC (Airborne Early Warning And Control) Aircraft

5) By Others: Autonomous Tankers, Autonomous Transport Aircraft, Autonomous Electronic Warfare Aircraft

View the full autonomous military aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-aircraft-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the autonomous military aircraft market. It is anticipated that Western Europe will see the quickest growth in the market during the forecast period. The autonomous military aircraft market report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

