WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Driving at 26.8% CAGR | Streaming Analytics Market Size Reach USD 52.19 Billion by 2027 Globally. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.The global streaming analytics market size was valued at USD 7,740.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 52,190.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.Adoption for real-time accurate forecasting, rise of industrial automation, and implementation of cloud-based software drive the growth of the global streaming analytics market. However, stringent data security policies and lack of legacy system integration hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI along with partnerships and new product launches create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/926 The global streaming analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Application segment includes fraud detection, predictive asset management, risk management, network management and optimization, sales and marketing, supply chain management, location intelligence, and others.By industry vertical it is categorized as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, healthcare, and energy & utilities. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the streaming analytics market. By industry vertical it is categorized as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media & entertainment, healthcare, and energy & utilities. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the streaming analytics market. These include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Amazon Web Services, SQLstream, Inc., and Impetus Technologies, Inc. This study includes market trends, streaming analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. This is due to availability of leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others in the region along with need to automate decision-making procedure on the basis of real-time data analysis.Based on deployment model, the cloud segment held nearly three-fifths of the global streaming analytics market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) model among small and medium enterprises that enable them to shift toward a subscription-based service model with low-latency data transformation capability.Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global streaming analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of software among organizations to engage clients in a better manner and identify the target audience and their preferences.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/926 Covid-19 Scenario⁕ Due to lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for over the top (OTT) platforms experienced a significant growth. So, OTT platforms have been adopting streaming analytics to gain insights on consumer behavior and take further steps.⁕ With surge in need for real-time information such as tracking the spread of coronavirus, monitoring patient movements, and maintaining social-distancing, governments and organizations have been investing in streaming analytics applications.⁕ Streaming analytics vendors have adopted cloud-based platforms and devising different strategies to keep their data secure across various platforms as hacking attempts and attacks grow during the pandemic.Procure Complete Report (341 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/streaming-analytics-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Other Trending Reports:
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests. 