Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market generated $2.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle among people, rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of outdoor kitchen setup is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in the number of outdoor living projects in various homes are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.Based on marketing channel, the contractors segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6940 Based on material, the stainless-steel segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global market. The polymer segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the appliance cabinets segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.In 2020, depending on amenity, the cooling/bartending segment was valued at $464.1 million, accounting for 16.2% of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market share.By material, the wood segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,570.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing outdoor kitchen cabinets market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the outdoor kitchen cabinets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global outdoor kitchen cabinets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6940 The key players analyzed in the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market report includeAmerican Outdoor CabinetsBull Outdoor Products, Inc.Cabinetworks GroupDanver Stainless Outdoor KitchensElectrolux ABGrillnetics, LLCMiddleby CorporationNatureKast Products Inc.NewAge Products Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

