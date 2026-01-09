Sciensus names Julie Gosper as Managing Director, Rare & Specialty, to accelerate biopharma access to European markets

Expanded leadership bolsters Sciensus' end-to-end model for commercialisation of orphan and specialty medicinal products across complex European markets

Sciensus has built a unique model that connects clinical expertise and digital capability with direct connection to patients.” — Julie Gosper,Managing Director of the rare and specialty business unit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus, a leading end-to-end commercialisation services partner designed to help biotechs and pharma (biopharma) reach European patients faster, today announces the appointment of Julie Gosper as Managing Director, Rare and Specialty. This is the company's fastest-growing segment and a strategic priority as demand rises for trusted partners who can navigate the complexity of commercialisation of rare disease therapies in Europe.Sciensus supports biopharma companies to launch and scale their rare and ultra-rare disease products across Europe. The rare and specialty business unit currently supports over 10,000 patients through a network of more than 4,000 relationships, including hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and wholesalers, helping partners reach those who might otherwise be left behind.Julie joins the executive leadership team at Sciensus from Clinigen, where she served as Senior Vice President for Europe, the US and rest of world with responsibility for commercial strategy, market expansion, brand lifecycle management and product partnerships. Earlier roles include leadership positions in portfolio strategy, unlicensed medicines and global partnering. Trained as a clinical pharmacist, Julie combines frontline clinical insight with hands-on commercial leadership across multiple markets."Julie's track record in shaping commercial pathways, unlocking market entry in demanding markets globally and guiding therapies from early access to full launch and beyond aligns with our end-to-end commercialisation model, which offers a single, integrated route into Europe," said Christian Tucat, CEO of Sciensus. "The European market represents a significant commercial opportunity for our partners, and our proven model combines in-home clinical care with complex drug administration, last-mile capabilities and real-world evidence generation that accelerates patient access to life-changing therapies."Julie's experience spans product launch, market access strategy and business development leadership. Her career has been built around enabling availability of specialised and often hard-to-reach medicines. She has worked across Europe, the US and Asia Pacific and brings a deep understanding of the pathways biopharma companies must navigate to introduce rare and ultra-rare therapies to patients in need."I am driven by the challenge and need of getting therapies to patients who often have no alternatives," said Julie Gosper. "Sciensus has built a unique model that connects clinical expertise and digital capability with direct connection to patients. I have chosen to join a team that understands the realities of commercialising rare disease medicines in Europe and the urgency that patients and their clinicians feel while they wait for therapy availability. I look forward to working with the company’s investors, talented employees and management team to strengthen our offering for rare and specialty medicines and expand our presence in Europe."Julie will leverage her 20 years of global experience to lead the strategy, commercial execution and operational delivery of the rare and specialty business unit. She will focus on advancing the integrated offering, which spans early access, distribution, in-home clinical care and in-market patient support. With a strong track record in securing new therapies for underserved populations and opening new markets for specialist products, Julie will play a key role in widening Sciensus' pipeline of partnerships, particularly with biopharma companies preparing for their European launches.About SciensusSciensus is a European leader in integrated end-to-end commercial services, supporting patients, health systems, providers and biopharma companies. We offer distribution services, clinical care at home, digital solutions and patient insights to accelerate access to medicines and maximise product launches from clinical to full commercialisation. With over 30 years’ experience navigating the complex European healthcare ecosystem, Sciensus helps bring the right medicine to the right patients – faster. https://www.sciensus.com/

