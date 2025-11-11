Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market Set to Reach $3.48 Billion by 2029

Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for military robotic and autonomous system (ras) has seen a slight increase. It is estimated that the market will expand from $19.05 billion in 2024 to $19.25 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to the rising necessity for improving situational awareness on the battlefield and creating large and scalable effects via human-machine cooperation.

Expectations suggest that the military robotic and autonomous system (ras) market will experience a small expansion over the next few years. It is projected to escalate to a value of $20.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. This growth during the projected period is due to factors such as an expanding defense budget and a heightened demand for minimizing human participation in battlefield operations. The forecast period will see major developments such as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), progress in military robotics, and strategic investments in military robotic and autonomous system, granting competitive advantage to leading companies in the sector.

Download a free sample of the military robotic and autonomous system (ras) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13702&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market?

The anticipated increase in defense budget is poised to boost the expansion of the military robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) market. Essentially, a defense budget constitutes the monetary strategy and resources assigned to a nation's military functions, encompassing research, expansion, procurement, and maintenance of military apparatus, technologies, and proficiencies. The defense budget also embraces funds for the creation, amalgamation, and acquisition of RAS technologies to augment military capabilities and amplify operational competency. For example, in April 2024, the UK Defence in Numbers 2023 report, released by the Ministry of Defence, a UK government department, denoted that £2.3 billion had been allocated for military aid in both 2022 and 2023, with a boost to £2.5 billion being planned for the subsequent year, whereas defense expenditure surged from £52.8 billion in 2022/23 to £54.2 billion in 2023/24. As such, the defense budget is a key catalyst for the surging growth of the military robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market?

Major players in the Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Hanwha Group

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Industry?

Prominent companies in the military robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) industry are diversifying their investments into various sectors of military, including RAS, to establish a robust foothold in the market. Military RAS have the potential to boost operational efficiency by undertaking perilous, monotonous, or time-intensive duties otherwise assigned to human soldiers. Putting resources into RAS could result in the development of sophisticated systems capable of surveillance, reconnaissance, and other essential missions, performed more efficiently and with less risk to human staff. For example, in August 2022, the American company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a manufacturer of military robotic and autonomous systems, secured a contract worth $14 million for their tactical jet drone system. This system, which includes the XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, and X-61A Gremlin, was designed for the U.S. military’s utilization. Furthermore, in December 2022, another US-based military enterprise, Lockheed Martin Corporation, landed an initial contract from the U.K. Ministry of Defense valued at $158 million (£129 million) to supply over 250 mini drones.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market

The military robotic and autonomous system (ras) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Unmanned Ground And Robotic Systems, Unmanned Maritime Systems

2) By Operation: Remote Controlled, Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

3) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Combat Operation, Target Acquisition, Logistics, Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), And Chemical, Biological, Radiological, And Nuclear (CBRN), Infantry Support, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS): Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones (Helicopters), Hybrid Systems, Surveillance And Reconnaissance Drones

2) By Unmanned Ground And Robotic Systems: Robotic Vehicles (UGVs), Bomb Disposal Robots, Tactical Ground Robots, Supply And Logistics Robots

3) By Unmanned Maritime Systems (UMS): Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Autonomous Naval Systems, Maritime Surveillance Drones

View the full military robotic and autonomous system (ras) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-robotic-and-autonomous-system-ras-global-market-report

Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS), North America is identified as leading the market in 2024. The report outlines the anticipated growth in this sector. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Robotic and Autonomous System (RAS) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-aircraft-global-market-report

Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-gliders-and-drones-global-market-report

Military Radars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-radars-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.