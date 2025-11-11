Demand for Combat Drone Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.03 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Combat Drone Market Be By 2025?

The market size for combat drones has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. It's projected that the market will escalate from $8.81 billion in 2024 to $9.61 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors such as military modernization, commercial innovation, evolution in doctrine and strategy, and asymmetric warfare have contributed significantly to the growth pattern during the historic period.

The size of the combat drone market is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, rising to $13.7 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The surge in this timeframe can be credited to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and self-governance, the reduction in size of sensors and payloads, the incorporation of swarming technology, and the progression of stealth and low observable technologies. Notable trends during the projection period encompass swarming technology, the fusion with manned platforms, the utilization of artificial intelligence, and multi-domain operations.

Download a free sample of the combat drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14295&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Combat Drone Market Landscape?

The burgeoning defense sector is projected to boost the combat drone market's development. The defense sector encompasses the industry responsible for the creation, production, procurement, and upkeep of military gear, technologies, and systems for national defense and security. Heightened focus on investments within this sector could stimulate progress and widespread adoption of combat drone technology, encouraging innovation, driving market need, and widening the utility of unmanned systems in military maneuvers. For example, as reported by USAFacts, a non-profit organization based in the US, the DoD revealed in March 2023 that they requested a 2.6% budget increase for 2024, coming to $842.0 billion as compared to the previous year's expenditure of approximately $820.3 billion which represented about 13.3% of the federal budget. Consequently, the rise in defense spending is accelerating the growth of the defense market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Combat Drone Market?

Major players in the Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Boeing Defense Space & Security

• Textron Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Combat Drone Market?

Significant businesses in the combat drone market concentrate on autonomous drone technology due to the escalating need for combat drones. These autonomous drones are highly advanced and are employed in several contexts, such as security, surveillance, and force safety measures. As an illustration, in September 2023, Anduril Industries, an American defense technology corporation, introduced Ghost-X, an enhanced version of their Ghost autonomous drone. The system can carry heavier loads and sustain longer flights. The refined propulsion system enables it to house two batteries, lengthening its flight duration to 75 minutes and its payload capacity to 20 pounds, a twofold increase. Ghost-X also comes with an optional extended-range communications kit, and can be customized to carry various sensors and payloads, including electro-optical gimbals, and a vision-based navigation module enabling it to fly without relying on the global navigation satellite system.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Combat Drone Market

The combat drone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid

2) By Launching Mode: Air Launched Effect, Vertical Take-Off, Automatic Take Off And Landing, Catapult Launcher, Hand Launched

3) By Platform: Small, Nano, Micro, Mini, Tactical, Close Range, Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range, Strategic

4) By Application: Lethal, Stealth, Loitering Munition, Reversible, Expendable, Target

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing: Small Fixed Wing Drones, Medium Fixed Wing Drones, Large Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Wing: Single Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones (Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters)

3) By Hybrid: Vertical Takeoff And Landing (VTOL) Drones, Convertiplanes

View the full combat drone market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/combat-drone-global-market-report

Combat Drone Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the largest region in the combat drone market was North America. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025 covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Combat Drone Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drones-global-market-report

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-drones-global-market-report

Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-gliders-and-drones-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.