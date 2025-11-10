GERD Device Market Expands Across USA, Europe, APAC, and Saudi Arabia with Rising Minimally Invasive Adoption

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Device Market

The global GERD device market will grow from USD 1.3B in 2025 to USD 1.9B by 2035, driven by rising GERD prevalence.

The market reflects an accelerating shift toward precision diagnostics and patient-centric minimally invasive treatment pathways.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

SPAIN, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) device market is set for steady expansion, increasing from USD 1.3 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 1.9 billion by 2035, according to industry estimates. This represents a total market growth of 46.2%, backed by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the ten-year period. Market growth is being supported by rising GERD prevalence worldwide, increased utilization of minimally invasive diagnostic and treatment procedures, and continued innovation in device capabilities supporting improved clinical outcomes.

GERD remains one of the most common chronic gastrointestinal disorders globally, affecting millions of individuals across the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The increasing burden of lifestyle-related digestive diseases, aging populations, and higher awareness of GERD complications is contributing to sustained device demand across both developed and emerging healthcare markets.

Market Growth Outlook by Region

In North America, the United States is projected to lead market expansion with a forecast CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2035. Adoption is supported by advanced gastroenterology infrastructure, wider availability of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and strong clinical acceptance of innovative GERD treatment approaches. Major academic medical centers are incorporating new magnetic sphincter augmentation procedures and imaging-enhanced endoscopy systems into routine practice, increasing device utilization across both inpatient and outpatient treatment.

In Europe, the market is expected to expand at a moderate pace, reaching USD 421.4 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 2.9%. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue to represent the largest regional markets, driven by structured hospital networks, strong clinical practice standards, and continued investment in advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities. However, healthcare budget considerations and reimbursement constraints in some European countries are influencing the pace of new technology adoption.

In the Asia Pacific region, growing awareness of GERD prevalence, expanding private hospital investment, and growing access to advanced medical technologies are contributing to market acceleration. India is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 4.5%, while China is expected to grow at 3.6% during the same period. Rapid urbanization and rising demand for specialized gastroenterology care are expected to drive increased device procurement across tier-one hospitals and medical centers.

Saudi Arabia and other GCC markets are also demonstrating increased demand as regional healthcare modernization programs continue to strengthen specialized care infrastructures. Government-supported hospital expansion and medical equipment procurement are enabling broader integration of GERD diagnostic and therapeutic systems across public and private healthcare networks.

Market Segmentation and Key Product Trends

On a product basis, esophagoscopes and gastroscopes maintain the largest market share at 45%, driven by their essential role in both diagnostic evaluation and therapeutic intervention. Manufacturers are introducing enhanced imaging platforms incorporating high-resolution visualization and artificial intelligence-based detection algorithms, supporting improved procedural accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment, accounting for 60% of the market in 2025. These facilities operate as central hubs for comprehensive GERD management, performing advanced diagnostic assessments, surgical treatment procedures, and post-procedural monitoring within integrated care settings.

Competitive Landscape

The GERD device market features a mix of established global medical device companies and specialized gastroenterology solution providers. Key companies include Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, Medtronic Plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, EndoGastric Solutions, Medigus Ltd., Diversatek Inc., LABORIE, and Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

Market competition is shaped by product performance, ease of procedural integration, clinical outcome data, and global distribution capabilities. Future competitiveness will increasingly depend on advancements in minimally invasive treatment technology, imaging enhancement, artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostics, and integrated device-based care pathways.

Outlook

With healthcare systems prioritizing patient comfort, treatment efficacy, and reduced recovery times, devices supporting minimally invasive GERD management are expected to remain central to therapeutic strategy worldwide. Continued innovation and strategic investment will shape market growth across the United States, Europe, APAC, and Saudi Arabia over the next decade.

