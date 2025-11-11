BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, there has been significant growth in the market size of Beidou Navigation Satellite System chips. The market, which was valued at $0.61 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $0.78 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The vigorous increase during the historic phase can be linked to several factors. These include boosted demand from the defense sector, a rising need for navigation systems, an increase in demand for precision agriculture, escalating utilization in maritime navigation, as well as growth in the geospatial industry.

The market size of the beidou navigation satellite system chips is predicted to expand significantly in the coming years, reaching a value of $2.03 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include the increasing usage of the navigation system in smartphones, the expansion of the beidou system, the rise of autonomous vehicles, growth in the consumer electronics sector, and increased popularity of wearable technology. Upcoming trends expected during this period consist of the development of 5G infrastructure, incorporation into smart infrastructure, the integration of BDS chips, utilization in UAVs and drones, and the incorporation into smartphones and wearable devices.

Download a free sample of the beidou navigation satellite system chips market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14651&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market?

The growth of the BeiDou navigation satellite system chips market is predicted to be driven by the increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles. These vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, control mechanisms, and AI algorithms, are able to maneuver and function independently of human aid. There is a growing demand for such vehicles due to factors such as safety, convenience, efficiency, accessibility, and environmental advantages. The BeiDou navigation satellite system chips are instrumental to these vehicles as they receive signals from BeiDou satellites, which provide vital positioning and timing data. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., reported in December 2022 that there is an estimated projection of 3.5 million autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars on American highways by 2025, escalating to 4.5 million by 2030. This burgeoning demand for autonomous vehicles is thus instigating the expansion of the BeiDou navigation satellite system chips market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market?

Major players in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

• Thales Group

• Beijing Enterprises Holdings

• Trimble Inc.

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Topcon Corporation

• Furuno Electric Co Ltd.

• U-blox Holding AG

• BDStar Navigation Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Industry?

Major businesses in the BeiDou navigation satellite system chip market are broadening their scope to gain a competitive advantage. Through expanding and diversifying their product range, they are striving to meet the needs of new markets. By introducing a wider variety of products and services, these companies are able to lessen their reliance on a single market or customer segment. As an illustration, in November 2022, China announced strategies to broaden the international footprint of its indigenous Beidou satellite navigation system, honing in on South Asia and Southeast Asia, both essential regions in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This strategic step is designed to boost Beidou's visibility in those areas by widening its coverage and services, in line with China's wider goal of boosting regional cooperation and technological outreach through the Beidou system.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market Growth

The beidou navigation satellite system chips market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High Precision, Ordinary Precision

2) By Application: Special (Security) Applications, Civil Industrial, Mass Consumption

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By High Precision: Centimeter-Level Accuracy Chips, Millimeter-Level Accuracy Chips

2) By Ordinary Precision: Meter-Level Accuracy Chips, Sub-Meter Level Accuracy Chips

View the full beidou navigation satellite system chips market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beidou-navigation-satellite-system-chips-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the BeiDou navigation satellite system chips market. It is predicted to experience continued growth into 2025. The market report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Chips Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-navigation-systems-global-market-report

Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/navigation-satellite-system-global-market-report

Benefits Navigation Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benefits-navigation-platform-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.