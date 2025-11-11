Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market CAGR to be at 7% from 2025 to 2029 | $77.71 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

Rapid expansion has been witnessed in the sustainable aviation fuel market size over the recent past. The market is projected to rise from $2.18 billion in 2024 to $3.72 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.6%. This growth during the historical period can be ascribed to an increase in awareness about climate change which has fueled the demand for sustainable aviation fuel. Additionally, an increasing emphasis on decreased ghg emissions, as well as global initiatives steadily focusing on carbon emissions reduction, have also spurred expansion.

Expectations are high for the sustainable aviation fuel market size to exponentially expand in the following years, reaching a valuation of $18.95 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 50.2%. This projected expansion during the forecast period is mainly due to the surge in sustainable aviation fuel utilization, increasing demand from global airlines, and initiatives to enhance supply chain procedures to propel market growth, along with rigid environmental regulations. The forecast period also promises significant trends such as technological progression subject to strict government legislations, SAF production technology enhancements and diversification of feedstock, further tech advancements, joint initiatives, and carbon counterbalancing schemes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

The sustainable aviation fuel market's progress is anticipated to be fueled by a growing acceptance of biofuels. Biofuels are renewable energy sources obtained from plant, algal, or animal biomass. This acceptance is prompted by a global push towards sustainable practices and a commitment from the aviation industry to trim down greenhouse gas emissions. Airlines can lessen their environmental impact and carbon footprint by utilizing biofuels in aviation. For instance, the Luxembourg-based organization Eurostat stated in December 2023 that the European Union's total energy consumption comprised of 23.0% of renewable energy in 2022, a rise from 21.9% in the previous year, 2021. Additionally, the proportion of renewable energy used in transport escalated to 9.6% in 2022 from 9.1% in 2021. Hence, the increasing usage of biofuels is propelling the sustainable aviation fuel market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

Major players in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Shell plc

• TotalEnergies SE

• BP plc

• Eni S.p.A.

• OMV Group

• Neste Oyj

• Preem AB

• Sustainable Aviation

• Aemetis Inc.

• REG Synthetic Fuels LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market In The Future?

Major companies involved in the sustainable aviation fuel market are innovating with new technologies such as fuel process techniques to minimize the environmental footprint of aviation. Fuel process technology encompasses the scientific and technological facets of creating and using clean fuels, chemicals related to fuels, and sophisticated carbon materials and by-products. For example, Lummus Technology, a provider of valuable energy solutions and process technologies based in the US, introduced an ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel technology in September 2023. This technology offers operators a large-scale and commercially demonstrated way to slash greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector. The method of transforming ethanol to SAF, employed by Lummus, proposes a secure and dependable approach as it combines ethanol to ethylene (EtE), olefin oligomerization, and hydrogenation technologies in a process design that optimizes the ultimate yield to SAF while reducing capital expenses (CAPEX), CO2-specific operational costs (OPEX), and carbon emissions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report?

The sustainable aviation fuel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Biofuel, Power-to-Liquid, Gas-to-Liquid

2) By Blending Capacity: Below 30%, 30% To 50%, Above 50%

3) By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business And General Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Biofuel: Biojet Fuel, Algae-based Biofuels, Vegetable Oil-based Biofuels, Waste Oil and Animal Fat-based Biofuels

2) By Power-to-Liquid: Electro-fuel (e-fuel) Production from Renewable Energy, Hydrogen-based Power-to-Liquid Fuels, CO2-to-fuel Technologies

3) By Gas-to-Liquid: Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Fuels, Coal-to-Liquid (CTL) Fuels, Natural Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Fuels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

In the 2025 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report, North America held the dominant position in the year 2024. The Middle East is anticipated to display the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in detailing the sustainable aviation fuel market.

